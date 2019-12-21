Lions activate Kerryon Johnson from Reserve/Injured

Allen Park, Mich.— The Detroit Lions announced today that they have activated RB Kerryon Johnson from Reserve/Injured.
In addition, the Lions announced that they have placed LB Christian Jones on Reserve/Injured and signed DE Jonathan Wynn to the active roster from the practice squad.
Wynn joined the Lions as a free agent late last season and has spent the entire 2019 season as a member of the Lions practice squad. He entered the NFL as an undrafted rookie free agent with the Minnesota Vikings in 2018 out of Vanderbilt.