Lions acquire DE Everson Griffen via trade with Dallas Cowboys

Oct 30, 2020 at 05:00 PM

Allen Park, Mich.— The Detroit Lions announced today that they have acquired DE Everson Griffen via trade with the Dallas Cowboys in exchange for a future, undisclosed draft pick. In addition, the Lions signed RB Jonathan Williams to the active roster from Washington's practice squad.

Both players are eligible to join the team's active roster following completion of the NFL's COVID-19 entry protocol.

Griffen appeared in seven games for Dallas this season, totaling 20 tackles, six quarterback hits, three tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks.

He spent the first 10 seasons of his career (2010-19) with the Minnesota Vikings after they selected him in the fourth round (100th overall) of the 2010 NFL Draft out of USC, earning four Pro Bowl berths and an AP Second-Team All-Pro selection with the team. He has appeared in 154 career games (88 starts) with 355 total tackles, 182 quarterback hits, 89 tackles for loss and 77.0 sacks.

Williams returns to the Lions after spending a portion of the season with the team. Originally selected by the Buffalo Bills in the fifth round (156th overall) of the 2016 NFL Draft out of Arkansas, Williams has appeared in 23 career games (one start) with 79 carries for 329 yards (4.2 avg.) and two touchdowns.

