Lions hire John Bonamego as special teams coordinator

Jan 22, 2019 at 04:00 PM

Allen Park, Mich. – The Detroit Lions announced today that they have hired John Bonamego as special teams coordinator.

Bonamego returns to Detroit after most recently serving as the head coach at Central Michigan University for four seasons (2015-18) following two seasons as the Lions special teams coordinator (2013-14). He led the Chippewas to a share of the Mid-American Conference West Division title in 2015 and helped CMU to bowl appearances in each of his first three seasons.

Bonamego brings 16 previous years of experience as a coach in the National Football League. He entered the NFL coaching ranks in 1999 as an assistant special teams coach with the Jacksonville Jaguars and went on to serve as special teams coordinator for the Green Bay Packers (2003-05), New Orleans Saints (2006-07), Miami Dolphins (2008-10) and again with the Jaguars in 2012. He began his coaching career in 1987 as an assistant coach at Mount Pleasant (Mich.) High School before spending 11 years coaching in the college ranks at Maine (1988-91), Lehigh (1992) and Army (1993-98). 

A Waynesboro, Pa. native, Bonamego graduated from Paw Paw (Mich.) High School before moving on to Central Michigan, where he played wide receiver and quarterback. In 1987, he earned a degree in health fitness from CMU. He and his wife, Paulette, have three children – Javier, Giovanni and Bellina.

Related Content

news

2021 Detroit Lions rookie minicamp roster

The Detroit Lions announced Friday that the following players will participate in the team's 2021 Rookie Minicamp
news

Lions announce 2021 schedule

The Detroit Lions announced Wednesday their 2021 regular season schedule that features a Week 1 home game against the San Francisco 49ers, their third MNF game at Lambeau Field in the past five seasons and a Thanksgiving Day matchup against the Chicago Bears.
news

Lions sign OL Frank Ragnow to contract extension through 2026 season

The Detroit Lions announced Friday that they have signed OL Frank Ragnow to a contract extension through the 2026 season.
news

Lions sign free agent TE Darren Fells

The Detroit Lions announced Wednesday that they have signed free agent TE Darren Fells.
news

Lions sign free agents LS Scott Daly and G Evan Heim

The Detroit Lions announced Tuesday that they have signed free agents LS Scott Daly and G Evan Heim.
news

Lions agree to terms with 13 undrafted rookie free agents

The Detroit Lions announced Monday that they have agreed to terms with 13 undrafted rookie free agents.
news

Lions exercise fifth-year option for OL Frank Ragnow

The Detroit Lions announced Wednesday that they have exercised the fifth-year option on the contract of OL Frank Ragnow.
news

Lions sign unrestricted free agent S Dean Marlowe

The Detroit Lions announced Thursday that they have signed unrestricted free agent S Dean Marlowe.
news

Lions sign unrestricted free agent CB Quinton Dunbar

news

Lions sign unrestricted free agent CB Corn Elder

The Detroit Lions announced Thursday that they have signed unrestricted free agent CB Corn Elder.
news

Lions sign free agent WR Kalif Raymond

The Detroit Lions announced Thursday that they have signed free agent WR Kalif Raymond.
news

Lions sign LB Alex Anzalone and WR Damion Ratley

The Detroit Lions announced Wednesday that they have signed unrestricted free agent LB Alex Anzalone and free agent WR Damion Ratley.
Advertising