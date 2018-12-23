INACTIVES: Lions vs. Vikings

The Minnesota Vikings are fresh off a 220-yard, three touchdown rushing performance last week in a win over Miami. That was right after Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer mandated there be more balance in the Vikings' offense by changing offensive coordinators.
So, it's good for the Detroit Lions that they'll have top run stuffer Damon Harrison available for today's matchup at Ford Field with the Vikings.
Harrison injured his ankle last week in Buffalo and sat out practice Wednesday and Thursday. He returned to practice in limited fashion Friday and was listed as questionable on the injury report. He's active today.
Harrison leads all NFL defensive tackles with 47 solo tackles and 74 total tackles this season. He's one of three players – and the only defensive tackle – to have at least 70 tackles, eight tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks and two forced fumbles this season.
The Lions had six players, including Harrison, enter Sunday's contest as questionable. All six (Harrison, Matthew Stafford, LeGarrette Blount, Jamal Agnew, Kenny Golladay and Devon Kennard) are active.
Agnew will make his first appearance in a game since injuring his knee Week 5. He was placed on injured reserve with the designation to return, and his return is expected to give the Lions' secondary and special teams units a boost.
Golladay is coming off a career-high 146 yards receiving last week vs. the Bills. Kennard recorded a sack last week to give him the team lead with 7.0 on the year.
Inactive for the Lions today are: Cornerback Teez Tabor, defensive end Kerry Hyder Jr., cornerback Dee Virgin, tackle Andrew Donnal, wide receiver Chris Lacy, center Leo Koloamatangi and linebacker Nicholas Grigsby.