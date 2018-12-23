INACTIVES: Lions vs. Vikings

The Minnesota Vikings are fresh off a 220-yard, three touchdown rushing performance last week in a win over Miami. That was right after Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer mandated there be more balance in the Vikings' offense by changing offensive coordinators.

So, it's good for the Detroit Lions that they'll have top run stuffer Damon Harrison available for today's matchup at Ford Field with the Vikings.

Harrison injured his ankle last week in Buffalo and sat out practice Wednesday and Thursday. He returned to practice in limited fashion Friday and was listed as questionable on the injury report. He's active today.