Detroit to host 2024 NFL Draft presented by Bud Light

The NFL announced today the 2024 NFL Draft presented by Bud Light will take place in downtown Detroit. The area around Campus Martius Park and Hart Plaza will serve as the event site for the Draft, which has become one of the most anticipated sports events of the year for the tens of thousands of fans who will attend the three-day event and millions more watching and engaging around the world.

The announcement was made at the Annual League Meeting in Palm Beach, Florida following a review of the proposal by the Fan Engagement & Major Events Advisory Committee and full ownership.

"The Draft has become a prominent offseason event across the country, and we are excited to work with the Lions and their partners to bring the 2024 NFL Draft to the Motor City," said NFL Commissioner ROGER GOODELL. "With the help of Visit Detroit, the Detroit Sports Commission, and the City of Detroit the Lions passionate fan base and all visitors will be treated to an incredible three-day experience."

As part of the event, the NFL Draft Experience – the NFL's interactive football theme park – will provide fans a free opportunity to take part in participatory games, enjoy interactive exhibits, musical performances, and autograph sessions, and take pictures with the Vince Lombardi Trophy. The Draft Experience will be open all three days of the event.

"Today is a historic day for Detroit with the announcement that the 2024 NFL Draft is coming to the Motor City," said CLAUDE MOLINARI, Visit Detroit President and CEO. "Visit Detroit is looking forward to working with our partners in the hospitality community to welcome enthusiastic football fans from across the country who will make our city a pigskin pilgrimage stop. Hosting the draft is another exciting win for Detroit, and it will deliver a powerful economic impact and highlight the vibrancy of our region."

"As we learn that Detroit has been selected to host the 2024 NFL Draft, today is momentous for our city and the Detroit Sports Commission," said DAVE BEACHNAU, Detroit Sports Commission Executive Director. "Hosting the NFL Draft in Detroit promises to be a celebration of our community's spirit. It will deliver high value for our residents, businesses, and the great fans who make Detroit the best sports city in America. Our partnerships with the Detroit Lions and other valued community organizations helped make this bid a reality. Now, the real work begins with our focus on our collective commitment, contributions, and collaboration. We are steadfast to host a tremendous event in 2024."

The NFL Draft has become one of the biggest and most-anticipated sporting events of the year. The 2021 NFL Draft in Cleveland was seen by an average audience of 6.1 million viewers (TV + Digital) across ABC, ESPN, NFL Network, ESPN Deportes and digital channels for the three-day event, making it the third most-watched Draft ever.

The 2022 NFL Draft presented by Bud Light will take place in Las Vegas on April 28-30, followed by 2023 in Kansas City on April 27-29.

Fans interested in more information on the 2024 NFL Draft in Detroit can register at VisitDetroit.com/2024NFLDraft.