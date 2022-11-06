Detroit Lions Thanksgiving Day Classic to feature halftime performance by Bebe Rexha

Nov 06, 2022 at 12:20 PM

DETROIT — The Detroit Lions announced today that their 83rd annual Thanksgiving Day Classic on November 24 against the Buffalo Bills will feature Grammy nominated singer-songwriter Bebe Rexha with special guest DJ David Guetta as part of the Thanksgiving Halftime Show presented by Verizon. The Detroit Lions Thanksgiving Classic will be nationally televised on CBS at 12:30 PM ET.

After establishing herself as one of music's most sought-after songwriters (her arsenal of hits includes Eminem and Rihanna's chart-topping "The Monster"), Bebe Rexha effortlessly made the transition to pop superstar. In 2015, she joined forces with rapper G-Eazy for the multi-platinum top 10 smash "Me, Myself & I" and then linked with Martin Garrix for 2016 club sensation "In The Name Of Love," which has amassed more than one billion streams on Spotify.

And that was only the beginning. In 2017, Bebe Rexha released the EPs 'All Your Fault: Part 1' and 'All Your Fault: Part 2.' The latter housed "Meant To Be," her irresistible collaboration with country outfit Florida Georgia Line. A crossover phenomenon, the song held the #1 spot on Billboard's Hot Country Songs Chart for a record-breaking 50 weeks and was certified diamond for selling more than 10 million units. It also earned a nomination for Best Country Duo/Group Performance at the 61st Annual Grammy Awards, where Bebe Rexha was up for Best New Artist.

Since then, the hits have continued to flow. In 2018, Bebe Rexha released her critically acclaimed debut album, 'Expectations,' and backed it up with the similarly revered 2021 opus 'Better Mistakes.' While she puts the finishing touches on album number three, the pop star finds herself with an unexpected global smash courtesy of David Guetta's "I'm Good (Blue)," a riff on Eiffel 65's seminal "Blue (Da Ba Dee)," that went viral on TikTok earlier this year, topping the charts in more than a dozen countries.

New this year as the presenting partner of halftime, Verizon will have an activation space inside Ford Field, and is joining forces with the Lions to  enhance fans' experience of the performance with a mobile lightshow.

Tickets for the Thanksgiving Day Classic are still available at www.detroitlions.com/tickets.

Related Content

news

Detroit Lions announce Pro Football Hall of Fame running back Barry Sanders will receive a statue at Ford Field

The Detroit Lions announced today that Pro Football Hall of Fame RB Barry Sanders will have his legacy permanently cemented in Detroit with a statue at Ford Field.

news

Ed Schindler of Frankfort High School named the Detroit Lions High School Football Coach of the Week for Week #9

The Detroit Lions have named Ed Schindler of Frankfort High School the week nine recipient of the 2022 High School Football Coach of the Week Program.

news

Lions sign P Jack Fox to contract extension through 2026 season

The Detroit Lions announced Saturday that they have signed P Jack Fox to a contract extension through the 2026 season.

news

Brian Lemons of Brighton High School named the Detroit Lions High School Football Coach of the Week for Week #8

The Detroit Lions have named Brian Lemons of Brighton High School the week eight recipient of the 2022 High School Football Coach of the Week Program.

news

Tim Rogers of Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central High School named the Detroit Lions High School Football Coach of the Week for Week #7

The Detroit Lions have named Tim Rogers of Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central High School the week seven recipient of the 2022 High School Football Coach of the Week Program.

news

Ian Iler of Redford Union High School named the Detroit Lions High School Football Coach of the Week for Week #6

The Detroit Lions have named Ian Iler of Redford Union High School the week six recipient of the 2022 High School Football Coach of the Week Program.

news

Andrew Pratley of St. Joseph High School named the Detroit Lions High School Football Coach of the Week for Week #5

The Detroit Lions have named Andrew Pratley of St. Joseph High School the week five recipient of the 2022 High School Football Coach of the Week Program.

news

Chris Kelbert of Livonia Franklin High School named the Detroit Lions High School Football Coach of the Week for Week #4

The Detroit Lions have named Chris Kelbert of Livonia Franklin High School the week four recipient of the 2022 High School Football Coach of the Week Program.

news

Roger Goodell appoints Sheila Hamp, Brad Holmes and Rod Wood to four NFL committees

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell earlier this week announced that Lions Principal Owner and Chair Sheila Hamp, Executive Vice President and General Manager Brad Holmes and President and CEO Rod Wood were appointed to four League Committees for the 2022 season.

news

Karl Schmugge of Michigan Lutheran Seminary named the Detroit Lions High School Football Coach of the Week for Week #3

The Detroit Lions have named Karl Schmugge of Michigan Lutheran Seminary the week three recipient of the 2022 High School Football Coach of the Week Program.

news

Phil Jacobs of Dexter High School named the Detroit Lions High School Football Coach of the Week for Week #2

The Detroit Lions have named Phil Jacobs of Dexter High School the week two recipient of the 2022 High School Football Coach of the Week Program.

Advertising