Detroit Lions Thanksgiving Day Classic to feature halftime performance by Bebe Rexha

DETROIT — The Detroit Lions announced today that their 83rd annual Thanksgiving Day Classic on November 24 against the Buffalo Bills will feature Grammy nominated singer-songwriter Bebe Rexha with special guest DJ David Guetta as part of the Thanksgiving Halftime Show presented by Verizon. The Detroit Lions Thanksgiving Classic will be nationally televised on CBS at 12:30 PM ET.

After establishing herself as one of music's most sought-after songwriters (her arsenal of hits includes Eminem and Rihanna's chart-topping "The Monster"), Bebe Rexha effortlessly made the transition to pop superstar. In 2015, she joined forces with rapper G-Eazy for the multi-platinum top 10 smash "Me, Myself & I" and then linked with Martin Garrix for 2016 club sensation "In The Name Of Love," which has amassed more than one billion streams on Spotify.

And that was only the beginning. In 2017, Bebe Rexha released the EPs 'All Your Fault: Part 1' and 'All Your Fault: Part 2.' The latter housed "Meant To Be," her irresistible collaboration with country outfit Florida Georgia Line. A crossover phenomenon, the song held the #1 spot on Billboard's Hot Country Songs Chart for a record-breaking 50 weeks and was certified diamond for selling more than 10 million units. It also earned a nomination for Best Country Duo/Group Performance at the 61st Annual Grammy Awards, where Bebe Rexha was up for Best New Artist.

Since then, the hits have continued to flow. In 2018, Bebe Rexha released her critically acclaimed debut album, 'Expectations,' and backed it up with the similarly revered 2021 opus 'Better Mistakes.' While she puts the finishing touches on album number three, the pop star finds herself with an unexpected global smash courtesy of David Guetta's "I'm Good (Blue)," a riff on Eiffel 65's seminal "Blue (Da Ba Dee)," that went viral on TikTok earlier this year, topping the charts in more than a dozen countries.

New this year as the presenting partner of halftime, Verizon will have an activation space inside Ford Field, and is joining forces with the Lions to enhance fans' experience of the performance with a mobile lightshow.