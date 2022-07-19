Detroit Lions Announce Family Fest Event at Ford Field

Jul 19, 2022 at 10:20 AM

DETROIT — The 2022 Detroit Lions Family Fest is scheduled for Saturday, August 6. Family Fest features a Detroit Lions open practice at Ford Field and is free to the public.

Gates open at 10 AM, with the team practicing from 11:30 AM – 1:30 PM. Family Fest activities will end when practice concludes at 1:30 PM.

For general admission, fans can register now for up to eight tickets by visiting www.detroitlions.com/familyfest. All guests must have a ticket for entry.

There will be appearances from Lions Legends, Detroit Lions Cheerleaders as well as Lions mascot, Roary. Family Fest will also include live music, free face painting and balloon artists, games and activities. From 10 AM through the conclusion of practice, there will also be a Detroit Lions Locker Room Sale with the opportunity to purchase various memorabilia and apparel with proceeds benefitting the Detroit Lions Foundation.

Early arriving fans will receive a Detroit Lions 2022 schedule poster and thundersticks upon entry.

Pride Plaza on Brush Street will be open with a zipline and the 40-yard dash, in addition to more tailgate games and activities during the event.

Parking is $6 in all Ford Field Controlled Lots. Parking in the Ford Field area may be booked in advance at https://www.fordfield.com/plan-your-visit/parking.

The NFL's clear bag policy will be in effect. More details about what is permitted can be found here.

Timing and schedules are subject to change.

For more information, visit www.detroitlions.com/familyfest

Related Content

news

Detroit Lions 2022 Training Camp presented by Rocket Mortgage

2022 Detroit Lions Training Camp presented by Rocket Mortgage will open at the team's headquarters and training facility in Allen Park for a 16th-straight year beginning July 30.

news

Lions announce updates to player personnel and football operations staffs

The Detroit Lions announced today the following updates to the team's player personnel and football operations staffs.

news

Lions sign seven 2022 NFL Draft selections

The Detroit Lions announced Friday that they have signed 7 draft picks and 12 undrafted rookie free agents.

news

Lions announce 2022 schedule

The Detroit Lions announced Thursday their 2022 regular season schedule that features a Week 1 home game against the Philadelphia Eagles and a Thanksgiving Day matchup against the Buffalo Bills.

news

Lions exercise fifth-year option for TE T.J. Hockenson

The Detroit Lions announced today that they have exercised the fifth-year option on the contract of TE T.J. Hockenson.

news

Lions sign unrestricted free agent S DeShon Elliott

The Detroit Lions announced Thursday that they have signed unrestricted free agent S DeShon Elliott.

news

Lions sign free agent TE Garrett Griffin

The Detroit Lions announced Monday that they have signed free agent TE Garrett Griffin.

news

Detroit to host 2024 NFL Draft presented by Bud Light

The NFL announced Monday the 2024 NFL Draft presented by Bud Light will take place in downtown Detroit.

news

HBO Sports®, NFL Films and the Lions join forces for HARD KNOCKS: TRAINING CAMP WITH THE DETROIT LIONS

HBO Sports and NFL Films are partnering with the Detroit Lions for HARD KNOCKS: TRAINING CAMP WITH THE DETROIT LIONS.

news

Lions sign unrestricted free agent LB Jarrad Davis

The Detroit Lions announced Friday that they have signed unrestricted free agent LB Jarrad Davis.

news

Lions sign unrestricted free agent CB Mike Hughes

The Detroit Lions announced Wednesday that they have signed unrestricted free agent CB Mike Hughes.

Advertising