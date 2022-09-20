Chris Kelbert of Livonia Franklin High School named the Detroit Lions High School Football Coach of the Week for Week #4

Detroit, MI — The Detroit Lions have named Chris Kelbert of Livonia Franklin High School the week four recipient of the 2022 High School Football Coach of the Week Program. Kelbert's Patriots defeated Kensington Lakes Activities Association opponent and city rival Livonia Churchill 35-13 to move to 4-0 on the season. Livonia Franklin is currently ranked No. 5 in Division 2. On Friday, September 23, the Patriots travel to Westland to take on 2-2 Westland John Glenn.
Kelbert is currently in his 24th season as head coach at Livonia Franklin, leading the Patriots to the playoffs during 12 of the school's 13 appearances overall, including the last 7 years straight. In those last 7+ seasons, Kelbert has gone 58-28 (67.4%), including state semifinal appearances in 2015 and 2021 and a 2017 Division 2 state runner up berth in 2017. Overall, Kelbert has an 125-114 record.
Detroit Lions Football Education sat down with Chris Kelbert to talk about his loyalty to the Livonia Franklin community as well as developing character through the game of football and how character correlates to success on the field. Kelbert was also informed of his Coach of the Week selection on Head Coach Hangout. See his reaction and the entire interview by visiting www.DetroitLions.com/coachoftheweek.
High School Football Coach of the Week Program
Each week throughout the 2022 high school football regular season, one coach that best demonstrates success on and off the field, develops players' character, discipline, and football skill in addition to emphasizing player health and safety in their program, will be recognized for his commitment to the team, school, and community. The winner is selected by a panel of high school football media members — Mick McCabe (Detroit Free Press), Hugh Bernreuter (Saginaw News), Bret Bakita (WOOD Radio-106.9 FM, 96.1 FM- The Game, Fox 17/Grand Rapids), James Cook (Traverse City Record-Eagle) and Scott DeCamp (CatchMark SportsNet).
This season's program will award $12,000 to aid in the development and promotion of high school football in the state of Michigan, thanks to contributions from the Detroit Lions and the NFL Foundation.
Each winning coach during the regular season will receive a $1,000 donation to his school's football program. At the conclusion of the 2022 Michigan High School Football season, the Lions will also select the High School Football Coach of the Year. This season's Coach of the Year will receive a $2,000 donation to his school's football program. All winners will receive a certificate signed by Lions' head coach Dan Campbell and NFL commissioner Roger Goodell.
Currently in its' 26th year, the Detroit Lions High School Coach of the Week program has awarded $479,000 to high school football programs throughout the state of Michigan. For more information on the High School Coach of the Week program, contact Chris Fritzsching, Lions' Director of Football Education, at chris.fritzsching@lions.nfl.net.