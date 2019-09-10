Brendan Flaherty named Coach of the Week

Sep 10, 2019 at 03:03 PM

Detroit, MI—The Detroit Lions have named Brendan Flaherty of Birmingham Groves High School the week two recipient of the 2019 Farm Bureau Insurance of Michigan High School Football Coach of the Week Program. Flaherty's Falcons defeated the number one ranked team in Division 1, West Bloomfield 24-17 on September 6. Birmingham Groves is 2-0 and currently ranked #3 in Division 2. 

Flaherty is in 26th year of coaching and his 19th season as head coach at Groves. Twice in the last three seasons, Groves advanced to the Division 2 semifinals, having lost last year to Division 2 State Champion Warren De La Salle. Flaherty's career record is 105-80 (56.8%) with 10 state playoff appearances. On Friday, September 13, Birmingham Groves hosts the Rochester Falcons in an Oakland Activities Association Conference-White Division battle.

Coach of the Week Web (WK2)-1

High School Football Coach of the Week Program

Each week throughout the 2019 nine-week high school football regular season, one coach that best demonstrates success on and off the field, develops players' character, discipline, and football skill in addition to emphasizing player health and safety in their program, will be recognized for his commitment to the team, school, and community. The winner is selected by a panel of high school football media members—Mick McCabe (Detroit Free Press), Hugh Bernreuter (Saginaw News), Bret Bakita (WOOD Radio-106.9 FM, ESPN 96.1 FM-Fox 17/Grand Rapids), James Cook (Traverse City Record-Eagle) and Scott DeCamp (MLive-Muskegon Chronicle).

This season's program will award $22,000 to aid in the development and promotion of high school football in the state of Michigan, thanks to contributions from the Detroit Lions, the NFL Foundation, presenting partner, Farm Bureau Insurance of Michigan and associate partner, Gatorade.  

Each winning coach during the regular season will receive a $2,000 donation to his school's football program and a Gatorade performance package, compliments of Gatorade. At the conclusion of the 2019 Michigan High School Football season, the Lions will also select the High School Football Coach of the Year. This season's Coach of the Year will receive a $4,000 donation to his school's football program, in addition to the Gatorade performance package. All winners will receive a certificate signed by Lions' head coach Matt Patricia and National Football League (NFL) commissioner Roger Goodell, a personalized game ball as well as acknowledgement at the Detroit Lions vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers game on December 15.   

Currently in its' 23rd year, the Detroit Lions High School Coach of the Week program has awarded $433,000 to high school football programs throughout the state of Michigan. For more information on the Detroit Lions High School Coach of the Week program, contact Chris Fritzsching, Lions' Director of Football Education, at 313-262-2248.

Related Content

news

Josh Lucas named the 2021 High School Football Coach of the Year

The Detroit Lions have named Josh Lucas of Chelsea High School the 2021 Detroit Lions High School Football Coach of the Year.
news

Tom Marchese named High School Coach of the Week

The Detroit Lions have named Tom Marchese of Vicksburg High School the week nine recipient of the 2021 High School Football Coach of the Week Program.
news

Tyrone Spencer named High School Coach of the Week

The Detroit Lions have named Tyrone Spencer of Detroit Martin Luther King High School the week eight recipient of the 2021 High School Football Coach of the Week Program.
news

Jeremy Ferman named High School Coach of the Week

The Detroit Lions have named Jeremy Ferman of North Branch High School the week-seven recipient of the 2021 High School Football Coach of the Week Program.
news

Bill DeFillippo named High School Football Coach of the Week

The Detroit Lions have named Bill DeFillippo of Livonia Churchill High School the week six recipient of the 2021 High School Football Coach of the Week Program.
news

Tim Swore named High School Football Coach of the Week

The Detroit Lions have named Tim Swore of Carson City-Crystal High School the week five recipient of the 2021 High School Football Coach of the Week Program.
news

Brad Zube named High School Football Coach of the Week

The Lions have named Brad Zube of Ortonville-Brandon High School the week four recipient of the 2021 High School Football Coach of the Week Program. 
news

Derek McLaughlin named High School Football Coach of the Week

The Detroit Lions have named Derek McLaughlin of Riverview High School the week three recipient of the 2021 High School Football Coach of the Week Program.
news

Cary Harger named High School Football Coach of the Week

The Detroit Lions have named Cary Harger of Muskegon Oakridge High School the week two recipient of the 2021 High School Football Coach of the Week Program.
news

Greg Vaughan named High School Football Coach of the Week

The Detroit Lions have named Greg Vaughan of Traverse City West High School the week one recipient of the 2021 High School Football Coach of the Week Program.
news

Lions announce launch of Detroit Lions Foundation and $5,000,000 investment to grow the game

The new, primary mission of the Detroit Lions Foundation is to support youth in Detroit through three areas of focus – Growing the Game, Developing the Child, and Player and Coach Initiatives.
news

Lions announce Michigan High School Football Game of the Week

The Detroit Lions announced Thursday the continuation of the football education program Detroit Lions Michigan High School Football Game of the Week, now powered by Hudl.
Advertising