Brad Zube named High School Football Coach of the Week

Detroit, MI—The Detroit Lions have named Brad Zube of Ortonville-Brandon High School the week four recipient of the 2021 High School Football Coach of the Week Program. Zube's Blackhawks defeated Flint Metro League opponent Clio 55-0 to move their record to 4-0 on the season. Currently, Ortonville-Brandon is ranked #4 in Division 4.
Zube is in his 26th year in coaching and 6th season as head coach at Ortonville-Brandon. During this time, Zube has led the Blackhawks to five consecutive playoff berths (school streak currently 6 consecutive seasons), the longest in school history. He has a record of 42-13 (76.4%) at Ortonville-Brandon and a 72-39 (64.9%) overall. Prior to Ortonville-Brandon, Zube was head coach at Pontiac for two years and Rochester Hills Stoney Creek for four years. He also also had assistant coaching stints at Romeo, Waterford Mott, Waterford Kettering and Notre Dame Prep. Ortonville-Brandon hosts Flint Metro League opponent, 1-3 Owosso on Friday, September 24 during the school's 4th annual Salute to Service game.
Detroit Lions Football Education sat down with Brad Zube to talk about the importance of using football to recognize front line workers, first responders and military personnel and to inform him of his Coach of the Week selection on Head Coach Hangout. See his reaction and the entire interview by visiting DetroitLions.com/coachoftheweek.
High School Football Coach of the Week Program
Each week throughout the 2021 high school football regular season, one coach that best demonstrates success on and off the field, develops players' character, discipline, and football skill in addition to emphasizing player health and safety in their program, will be recognized for his commitment to the team, school, and community. The winner is selected by a panel of high school football media members—Mick McCabe (Detroit Free Press), Hugh Bernreuter (Saginaw News), Bret Bakita (WOOD Radio-106.9 FM, ESPN 96.1 FM-Fox 17/Grand Rapids), James Cook (Traverse City Record-Eagle) and Scott DeCamp (CatchMark SportsNet).
This season's program will award $12,000 to aid in the development and promotion of high school football in the state of Michigan, thanks to contributions from the Detroit Lions and the NFL Foundation.
Each winning coach during the regular season will receive a $1,000 donation to his school's football program. At the conclusion of the 2021 Michigan High School Football season, the Lions will also select the High School Football Coach of the Year. This season's Coach of the Year will receive a $3,000 donation to his school's football program. All winners will receive a certificate signed by Lions' head coach Dan Campbell and NFL commissioner Roger Goodell.
Currently in its' 25th year, the Detroit Lions High School Coach of the Week program has awarded $467,000 to high school football programs throughout the state of Michigan. For more information on the High School Coach of the Week program, contact Chris Fritzsching, Lions' Director of Football Education, at chris.fritzsching@lions.nfl.net.