10 QUESTIONS WITH TWENTYMAN: Who has surprised so far in camp?

From time to time during training camp and the preseason Tim Twentyman will answer 10 good questions from his Twitter account @ttwentyman in a feature we call "10 Questions with Twentyman."
20man: This is a good question that will continue to kind of develop and evolve throughout camp and the preseason.
Jermaine Kearse and Travis Fulgham might have an early edge because of veteran experience and draft status, but Brandon Powell and Andy Jones have made their fair share of plays early in camp.
This is going to be one of the better competitions throughout the preseason to see who emerges as the No. 4 and potentially No. 5 after the top three of Kenny Golladay, Marvin Jones. Jr. and Danny Amendola.
20man: The rookie second-round pick has been pretty good. He obviously has a long way to go, but the size, speed and overall skillset all look to be a fit in this scheme. He made an impressive red zone interception against Matthew Stafford on Tuesday.
He plays both inside and outside linebacker spots, and has a nice early skillset rushing the passer that will continue to evolve. He's adjusting to the speed at this level, like all rookies, but he's fitting in with the first-team defense and is likely to have a significant role.
20man: There's been a few, but one for me has been fullback Nick Bawden. Bawden tore an ACL early in the offseason last year, missing his entire rookie season.
He's been a much better pass catcher than I thought. I don't know if I've seen him drop a ball all through camp. He's been good in one-on-one pass drills vs. the linebackers.
He's physical filling the hole as a blocker, and seems to be making a case for there to be a true fullback on the initial 53-man roster.
20man: I think the biggest thing fans have to understand about Darrell Bevell's offense is that it could look different from week to week.
One thing that's been pretty consistent through the first week of camp, however, has been the heavy use of the tight end position, all over different formations.
Those guys have been a big part of the offense early on. Even in two-minute situations or four-receiver sets, usually one of those tight ends is on the field. T.J Hockenson, Jesse James, Logan Thomas and Isaac Nauta are pretty versatile players with the ability to stand up, move around, and play a number of different spots. I expect Bevell to continue to utilize those skillsets.
20man: I think Hockenson, Tavai, safety Will Harris, defensive end Austin Bryant, cornerback Amani Oruwariye, running back Ty Johnson and tight end Isaac Nauta have a great chance to find themselves on the initial 53-man roster, if they continue to develop through camp and the preseason.
Sixth-round pick wide receiver Travis Fulgham and seventh-round defensive tackle P.J. Johnson are trending in the right direction, but the Lions simply have a lot of depth at receiver and along their defensive line, which makes those competitions and the order of things at those positions a little tougher to determine this early in camp.
20man: Johnson has to beat out Mark Thompson for the No. 4 role, but his draft status and speed help him in that regard. Last year the Lions kept four running backs and a fullback on the initial 53-man roster.
Whether or not Johnson makes the 46-man gameday roster may depend on whether or not he earns a job on special teams, particularly returning kicks. Only three backs are usually active on gamedays.
Johnson does offer a unique skillset among that group with his elite speed, but Zenner is a trusted commodity, who is also a core special teamer. Johnson would really have to impress over the next month to start stealing carries from Kerryon Johnson, C.J. Anderson or Zenner.
20man: I really like how Quandre Diggs and Tracy Walker are looking as a safety duo. Walker has been one of my camp standouts the first week. The depth behind those two – Tavon Wilson, Andrew Adams and Harris – is good as well.
At cornerback, Rashaan Melvin has received a lot of run on the outside with the first-team unit. His length and skillset fit this mostly man-coverage scheme in Detroit. Justin Coleman has been one of the better slot corners in the league the last couple seasons. He's going to man that inside spot.
As far as depth at cornerback, Teez Tabor has made some plays in camp. He's also given up some plays. This is a big camp for him. He's impressing coaches with his film study and work ethic so far, but will it translate to the field in the preseason?
Oruwariye got some run with the first-team unit on Thursday and made a few plays. That could be a developing story the next few weeks in camp. He's got ideal physical traits at 6-foot-2 and 205 pounds.
We're going to have to watch this group through camp to see who emerges as a starter opposite Darius Slay, and what the depth looks like after that. I don't think that's anywhere close to being determined yet.
20man: He has. Ragnow's even said as much when I talked to him. He was the best center in college football in 2016 and 2017 at Arkansas. He played a little guard in college, but never left guard, so that was completely foreign to him last year.
He struggled some a year ago against the quicker, more athletic pass-rushing defensive tackles. His size and strength seems to play better against the nose tackles and bigger tackles he'll see closer to the A-gap. He's also smart and likes making the line calls and running the protections at center.
The game slows down for players significantly in their second season. That should benefit Ragnow, as will being back home at center.
20man: Killebrew is a year removed from a bit of a position switch, and I can tell watching him at practice he's getting more and more comfortable playing linebacker. He's even been able to knock a few balls out of the hands of ball carriers. His speed stands out among the linebacker group.
Killebrew's real value to this team, however, comes on special teams. He plays on all four units and is as reliable as they come. Head coach Matt Patricia really values special teams, and Killebrew's best chance at making the initial 53-man roster is to continue to be a reliable asset there.
We'll have to wait and see what the numbers look like at the end of September, but my best guess is he makes it.
20man: It's one of the better groups to start camp that I can remember since I've been covering the team starting in 2009. The defensive line is completely stacked with talent. They're four deep at defensive tackle and strong along the edge as well.
I like the talent and depth at safety. The tight end room has undergone a major upgrade. Adding Tavai has kind of rounded out the linebacker room. There's going to be a receiver or two who gets cut that will find a home elsewhere and make plays for somebody. Tyrell Crosby gives them some nice depth at offensive tackle. They have three proven running backs and a rookie speedster who looks to have some upside.
There are maybe a couple spots still with some questions marks like at guard, cornerback and backup quarterback. We still have to wait and see how the cornerback competition shakes out and how things align on the depth chart at that position. The backup quarterbacks are mostly unproven.
Overall, however, the roster has some pretty nice talent across the board.