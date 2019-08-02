10 QUESTIONS WITH TWENTYMAN: Who has surprised so far in camp?

20man: I really like how Quandre Diggs and Tracy Walker are looking as a safety duo. Walker has been one of my camp standouts the first week. The depth behind those two – Tavon Wilson, Andrew Adams and Harris – is good as well.

At cornerback, Rashaan Melvin has received a lot of run on the outside with the first-team unit. His length and skillset fit this mostly man-coverage scheme in Detroit. Justin Coleman has been one of the better slot corners in the league the last couple seasons. He's going to man that inside spot.

As far as depth at cornerback, Teez Tabor has made some plays in camp. He's also given up some plays. This is a big camp for him. He's impressing coaches with his film study and work ethic so far, but will it translate to the field in the preseason?

Oruwariye got some run with the first-team unit on Thursday and made a few plays. That could be a developing story the next few weeks in camp. He's got ideal physical traits at 6-foot-2 and 205 pounds.