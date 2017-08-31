WEEK IN REVIEW: Lions sign Stafford to extension, wrap up preseason

Catch up on all the Lions news from the past seven days with the Week in Review.

The Lions and quarterback Matthew Stafford agreed to terms on a contract extension that keeps Stafford in Detroit through the 2022 season.

The deal gives the Lions one of the most sought after commodities in the NFL -- A proven quarterback for the present and future.

"It's huge," head coach Jim Caldwell said at Tuesday's press conference. "It's a difference maker in this league. It's a game changer.

"We do have a guy that continues to grow. We do have a guy that's smart and tough and is a good leader. When your hardest worker is your best player, there's a lot of things you can say about that in terms of leadership coming from that position.

"He's been great about that. We have a guy that's stable there for a long time."

Staying in Detroit was a priority for Stafford, and he let both his representatives and the Lions know that from the very beginning.

"I love playing here," Stafford said. "I'm going to continue to love playing here. I consider myself lucky to be part of it and I'm just happy I can continue for another six, at least."

In honor of Stafford's extension, let's take a look back at some of his best career moments ... so far:

LIONS WRAP UP PRESEASON IN BUFFALO

The Lions finished up their preseason with a 27-17 loss in Buffalo Thursday night.

With all of the starters sitting out the contest, the reserves got a chance to show out. Rookie running back Tion Green did just that, racking up 63 yards rushing and 87 receiving, including an impressive 74-yard touchdown.

“To me, it was just a blur,” he said of his long touchdown after the game. “I just remember one cut, another cut, and just saying to myself, ‘pick my knees up and keep on going,' especially after that 35-yard run (earlier in game) I got run down.”

HURRICANE HARVEY HITS CLOSE TO HOME

For all of the Lions players and staff members with ties to the Houston area, Hurricane Harvey is hitting close to home.

"You're watching the news and you're seeing the city flooded and places that you've been and areas you know like, 'wow, that water is really high,'" safety Glover Quin said.

Quin started his career with the Houston Texans, and his wife and kids still live in the area.

"My wife walked out to the fence to take some pictures of the water behind our home and said she was hearing stuff she really didn't know what it was," he said. "She paid more attention to it and she was like, 'man, I've never heard animals cry like that."

The Lions announced Thursday they donated $1 million to Houston relief efforts, something Quin very much appreciates.

"It means a lot," Quin said. "It means a lot for an owner who's not from that city to see the need and to see that she can be of help to a lot of people who maybe don't know who she is.

"To have a heart like that and give, it means a lot. It's going to take a huge, huge, huge, huge effort and amount of money to get back to where we were. Every little bit helps a lot."

OTHER NOTEWORTHY ITEMS: