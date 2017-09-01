TIM AND MIKE: Week 2 observations

Except for a 13-yard scramble byearly in the first quarter that padded the stats, the Lions weren’t getting much out of the running game. But they kept calling runs. Why? Because eventually they had to break one – and they did. On their last possession of the half,’s 24-yard run got the Lions started on a drive that ended in’s 56-yard field goal to extend the lead to 17-7. – Mike O’Hara

Gettin Ziggy with it: What a difference a year makes. Nagged by injuries last year, Ziggy Ansah was a shell of himself. After recording 14.5 sacks in 2015 and making his first Pro Bowl, the injured Ansah had just two regular-season sacks last year. Ansah is much healthier this year, and he showed Monday night what he means to the Lions' defense by recording three sacks. It was the seventh time in his career he’s recorded multiple sacks in a game. – Tim Twentyman

The new guy: Jeff Locke had a nondescript game in his first outing as a Lion. He replaced Kasey Redfern , who sustained a season-ending knee injury in the opener. Locke’s performance was steady and solid in all phases – punting, holding for Prater’s kicks and kicking off. The fact that he wasn’t noticed means Locke did his job. – Mike O’Hara

Multiple weapons: Last week it was Golden Tate with 10 catches and Kenny Golladay with a couple of touchdown scores. This week, Eric Ebron stepped up to the plate, along with Abdullah. If they stay healthy, this team has a number of weapons all capable of stepping up week-to-week and helping this team secure wins. That makes it very tough on a defense. – Tim Twentyman

Overmatched: That’s the way it looked for Greg Robinson at offensive left tackle. He was steady in the opener, but anything but that against the Giants. In the first half alone, Robinson had two holding penalties and a false start. One of the holding penalties was declined. Robinson has to get better. – Mike O’Hara

Run rookie run: It was just a matter of time before rookie Jamal Agnew broke a punt return. He’s too quick and too fast to hold down for too long. He had a nice debut last week against the Cardinals, averaging 16.0 yards per punt return, but he showed Monday what he can really do when given some space to get that 4.3 speed going. His 88-yard punt-return touchdown in the fourth quarter sealed the deal for the Lions, and sealed his role as the punt-return man opponents have to start planning for. – Tim Twentyman

Good Eli, bad Eli: In a space of two possessions, Giants QB Eli Manning lived up to his reputation as a quarterback who can make explosive plays – and plays that implode his offense. He threw a perfect pass to Evan Engram for a touchdown that made it 7-7. But on the first play of the next possession, his pass was behind Engram and tipped in the air, where Tahir Whitehead caught it. The interception set up a TD pass to Eric Ebron for a 14-7 lead. – Mike O’Hara

Real test: Detroit’s defense has looked very good the last two weeks, but Arizona and New York don’t have the offensive firepower Atlanta does. Let’s just be honest. Matt Ryan, Julio Jones, Devonta Freeman and Co. are some of the best in the business. The Lions have been able to pressure the quarterback and cover behind it the first two weeks of the season. Those are two dangerous traits. If they do it for a third straight week against that offense, we might really be onto something here. – Tim Twentyman