TIM AND MIKE: Week 13 observations

Big improvement: After an up and down rookie season, credit Graham Glasgow for really improving his game in year two this season. It continued Sunday vs. Baltimore playing center. Glasgow didn’t allow a single pressure, and was Detroit’s top graded lineman in run blocking by Pro Football Focus. His ability to play both guard and center at a high level has become a terrific asset for this team. – Tim Twentyman

Agnew’s absence: Cornerback Jamal Agnew hasn’t played the last two games, and the Lions haven’t had the same impact on punt returns. Agnew has returned two for touchdowns. He also gave the offense a spark in limited action. – Mike O’Hara

Continued struggles: Linebacker Jarrad Davis ’ rookie season isn’t going as well as the Lions probably hoped from their first-round pick. Davis brings a physical presence in the run game that was much needed, and he's a factor in that department on gameday, but he’s been a liability of sorts in the passing game. He was recently replaced in passing situations by veteran Tahir Whitehead . Davis was slow in recognizing a goal line play action pass in Baltimore Sunday, and his man caught an easy touchdown. Davis doesn’t seem to have a natural feel for the passing game, though maybe that develops over time. – Tim Twentyman

Line changes: It sounds like a hockey game, but it’s what happened on the Lions’ offensive line Sunday. With right tackle Rick Wagner and right guard T.J. Lang both out with injuries at one point, left tackle Taylor Decker was the only player in the game in what was supposed to be the offensive line’s starting five. Left guard Graham Glasgow was at center to take Travis Swanson ’s spot, and Corey Robinson was at left guard. Lang eventually returned to Sunday’s game. – Mike O’Hara

Where’s the pressure: The Lions hit Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco just twice Sunday, and didn’t record a single sack. Defensive coordinator Teryl Austin was forced to blitz to get pressure. According to Pro Football Focus stats, Tahir Whitehead (9 rushes) and Davis (7), combined for three of the Lions' seven quarterback pressures in the game. That means the entire defensive line contributed just four pressures all game. Not good enough. – Tim Twentyman

Golladay doubling up: The rookie receiver continued to make major contributions in limited opportunities. For the fourth straight game, he had two catches and a long gain, this one 31 yards. In his four games since returning from a hamstring injury, Golladay has eight catches for 221 yards, an average of 27.6 yards per game. In those four games, he’s had long catches of 50, 40, 41 and 31 yards – plus a 45-yard TD catch on opening day. – Mike O’Hara

Marvin the great: Marvin Jones Jr. continues to be a thorn in the side of defensive secondaries down the field. With two receptions over 40 yards Sunday in Baltimore, Jones now has 12 catches of 20-plus yards (second in NFL) on the season for 416 yards (third) and five touchdowns (second). – Tim Twentyman



