TIM AND MIKE: OTA Week 3 observations

First INT: Rookie cornerback Teez Tabor recorded his first interception as a member of the Detroit Lions during a team period in Tuesday’s open OTA practice. Tabor intercepted a deep pass from Matthew Stafford intended for Marvin Jones Jr. . When asked about the play after practice, Tabor said he was glad to get one good play against Jones because Jones has had “about 15” against him so far. – Tim Twentyman

Catching up: Speaking of Jones, he made an effortless one-handed catch in the position drill at the start of practice and later caught a cannon shot from Matthew Stafford in traffic. It’s a sign of how Jones wants to improve over last season after stating early in the offseason program that he wasn’t happy with his performance in his first year with the Lions. – Mike O’Hara

Old vs. young: It was old blood vs. new blood, teacher vs. student, during the individual portion of practice with the defensive linemen: Haloti Ngata vs. A'Shawn Robinson in a sled drill to see who was the faster player out of a four-point stance. Robinson won the first rep. Ngata won the second. As all the defensive linemen gathered around them, Ngata showed the much younger Robinson that he still has some things to learn as Ngata dusted him off on the third rep to win. – Tim Twentyman

Foot work: The speed that second-year quarterback Jake Rudock showed on a sprint down the right sideline impressed cornerback Darius Slay , who had some complimentary words for Rudock at the end of his run – and after practice. “He’s fast,” Slay said. “We might see some of that in the wildcat.” – Mike O’Hara

Practice report: Tahir Whitehead and Don Carey were excused from practice Tuesday. Also sitting out were: Taylor Decker (shoulder surgery), T.J. Lang , Ziggy Ansah, Theo Riddick , Armonty Bryant and Corey Robinson . – Tim Twentyman

Covering ground: Middle linebacker Jarrad Davis showed his range and coverage ability that was one of the reasons the Lions drafted him in the first round. Davis forced an incompletion with tight coverage on a pass meant for tight end Darren Fells . – Mike O’Hara

Deep ball: The quarterbacks and receivers worked on some longer routes in the individual portion of practice. Watching Stafford throw a deep post or fly route never gets old. The ball comes out of his hand so smooth and gets on a receiver so quick, even on the deep routes. Stafford dropped it right into the receiver’s hands on every throw I watched.

Both Rudock and Brad Kaaya missed at least one throw too long, and the ball just doesn’t come out of their hands the same way. A few minutes later, during a team portion of practice, Stafford dropped a ball right over the outstretched hands of safety Tavon Wilson and into the hands of receiver Jared Abbrederis on a deep ball for a touchdown – Tim Twentyman



