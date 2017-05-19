TIM AND MIKE: OTA Week 2 observations

Impressive rookie: Rookie receiver Kenny Golladay has looked very good so far through the two open OTA practices. He has good hands and has shown to have a knack for getting open. At 6-foot-4, he can also go up and get the 50/50 balls. Golladay had the catch of the day on Wednesday, hauling in a diving, one-handed grab in the corner of the end zone that he caught even with veteran Johnson Bademosi drawing an interference penalty on the coverage. I have yet to see a ball hit the ground when thrown Golladay’s way through two open OTA practices. – Tim Twentyman

On the line: Wednesday’s practice gave another preview of what’s to come in a matchup of two key free agents signed by the Lions in the offseason. Cornelius Washington , an athletic defensive end, was lined up on the left side opposite Rick Wagner , who was signed to start at offensive right tackle. There could be some spirited battles, especially when the players are in pads in training camp. – Mike O’Hara

Extra reps: During a special teams portion of practice, all three Lions quarterbacks broke off and worked as a group on their footwork, drops and fakes in a corner of one of the three new outdoor fields in Allen Park. For the second week in a row, tight end Eric Ebron joined them -- Not to work on his footwork, but to catch some extra passes from all three signal callers as they went through their footwork drills. – Tim Twentyman

Code red: Even though quarterbacks are off limits to contact and wear red jerseys in practice to make sure they are identified, that doesn’t mean defensive players don’t pursue when the quarterback runs. Second-year defensive lineman Anthony Zettel caught up to Matthew Stafford on a scramble when a pass play broke down and tagged him around the waist. – Mike O’Hara

Working on side: Running back Theo Riddick was running and working off to the side of practice with strength and conditioning coach Harold Nash Jr.. Riddick worked with a ball in his left hand, as the right hand was still in a large wrap after undergoing wrist surgery this offseason. – Tim Twentyman

Tight spot: Tight end Darren Fells was signed primarily for his blocking ability, but head coach Jim Caldwell has stressed that his skills as a basketball player could make him a receiving threat. Fells got open in the right corner of the end zone but couldn’t quite come down with a high throw that obviously was affected by the wind that gusted throughout Wednesday’s practice. – Mike O’Hara

Not fair: During 7-on-7’s, linebacker Paul Worrilow found himself in a tough spot on one particular rep matched up one-on-one with Golden Tate in the slot. Tate gave Worrilow one of his patented shakes to the middle, stuck his foot in the ground and broke outside. Worrilow didn’t have a chance. It turned into an easy pitch and catch from Matthew Stafford to Tate for a touchdown. We really can't blame Worrilow. Tate on any linebacker is a mismatch. – Tim Twentyman