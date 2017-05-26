O'HARA'S MONDAY COUNTDOWN: 5 memorable OT games

This week's Monday Countdown takes a look back at five memorable overtime games involving the Detroit Lions.

I give the NFL owners a cheer for a rules change on celebrations that was approved at the annual Spring Meeting last week and a shrug of the shoulders for another on overtime – with a look back at history on overtime.

The look back is to five memorable overtime games involving the Detroit Lions – ranging from classic endings to classic controversy.

A cheer is merited for what Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a letter to fans is “relaxing rules on celebrations.” There are still some restrictions, but players will be allowed to use the ball as a prop and go to the ground to celebrate without incurring a 15-yard penalty.

No restrictions would be better. I never understood why the NFL banned celebrations. If there has to be a rule, impose a time limit – something like 15 seconds – but let the players celebrate.

No game was ever decided by style points awarded for celebrations.

Not so with overtime. It was adopted by the NFL for the regular season in 1974 to reduce ties, and it gave the league its intended result. Only 22 games have ended in ties since the overtime rule was adopted. Just one involved the Lions – a 23-23 tie with the Eagles in 1984.

I still give the NFL a shrug for adopting the rule that shortens overtime in the regular season from the current 15 minutes to 10. Player safety is cited as the primary reason for shortening overtime by five minutes, with fewer plays presumably resulting in fewer injuries.

I don’t think it really matters whether overtime lasts 15 minutes, 10 minutes, or there is no overtime and the game ends in a tie. If injury concerns are the overriding issue, then eliminate overtime for the regular season.

If that results in more tie games, so be it. A tie game is not the worst thing in the world – just like rain-shortened games don’t wreck a baseball season.

For example, the 1966 Green Bay Packers were 12-2 in the regular season. In the first Super Bowl, they beat the AFL’s Kansas City Chiefs, who were 11-2-1. Anybody remember that the Chiefs played a tie game?

Same thing in 1967. The Packers beat the Dallas Cowboys in the historic Ice Bowl at Lambeau Field to advance to the Super Bowl, where they repeated as champs with a win over the Oakland Raiders.

Anybody remember that Packers played a 17-17 tie with the Lions in the 1967 regular-season opener? Nope. The enduring memory of that season is Bart Starr sneaking through a crack in the right side of the line for the winning touchdown – not a 17-17 tie with the Lions in the season opener.

Putting aside thoughts on celebrations (although my favorite is the way Barry Sanders never celebrated any of his 109 touchdowns), here are five memorable overtime games involving the Lions. They are listed in chronological order:

1980 – Bears 23, Lions 17.

Storyline: Short and sour.

Game breakdown: It took only 16 seconds for the Bears to score the winning TD in overtime and give the Lions and their fans a monumental upset stomach on Thanksgiving Day.

After the Bears scored two TDs in the fourth quarter to wipe out a 17-3 deficit, Dave Williams returned the opening kickoff 96 yards to win the game. Williams found an opening, cut to his left, and ran untouched down the sideline – in front of the Lions’ bench – to the end zone.

It stood up as the shortest overtime in NFL history until the Saints won a game with 13 seconds left in 2015.

Bottom line: It was a key loss in the Lions missing the playoffs with a 9-7 record after starting out 4-0.

1994: Lions 20, Cowboys 17.

Storyline: Barry Sanders-Emmitt Smith showdown.

Game breakdown: Barry won the marquee matchup on Monday Night TV of the NFL’s two top running backs, running for 194 yards to Emmitt’s 143, but the game was decided in overtime by kicker Jason Hanson’s right leg.

Hanson won the game with a 44-yard field goal. It was his second field goal of the game, but it came after three straight misses. He was wide left from 51 yards and had attempts of 57 and 51 yards blocked.

Bottom line: The game would have ended in a tie under the new rule of a 10-minute overtime. Hanson’s game-winning kick came with 32 seconds left.

1998: Lions 19, Steelers 16.

Storyline: Slip of the lip flip.

Game breakdown: Overtime started with one of the most controversial coin flips in history.

Steelers running back Jerome Bettis – a Detroit native who played at Mackenzie High School on the city’s west side – called the flip for the Steelers. The coin came up tails, and referee Phil Luckett gave the ball to the Lions – claiming that Bettis had called heads.

Bettis protested immediately, claiming he called “tails,” and Pittsburgh should have had the ball to start overtime. Audio on TV replays seemed to support Bettis’ claim of calling tails.

Bottom line: The Lions took advantage, driving to Jason Hanson’s 42-yard field goal to win the game.

2002: Bears 20, Lions 17.

Storyline: Gone with the wind.

Game breakdown: There were too many low points in Marty Mornhinweg’s two-year stint as head coach of the Lions to rank anything as the lowest, but his decision to start overtime won’t be forgotten.

When the Lions won the overtime coin toss, Mornhinweg elected to kick off and have the wind at his team’s back. His reasoning was that the defense would stop the Bears, and the offense would have the wind at its back to drive to a winning field goal.

It didn’t work that way. The offense never got on the field. The Bears drove to the winning field goal.

Bottom line: Mornhinweg was – and still is – a respected offensive coordinator, but his stint as a head coach was a disaster. He had a 5-27 record when he was fired at the end of the season.

2016: Lions 22, Vikings 16.

Storyline: Matt & Matt in the clutch.

Game breakdown: The Lions had a winning combination in quarterback Matthew Stafford ’s arm and kicker Matt Prater ’s leg, and they used it again in Game 9 to beat the Vikings on the road.

After the Vikings scored a TD to take a 16-13 lead with 23 seconds left, the Lions had time for two plays after the kickoff to set up a tying field goal. A short pass to Golden Tate , a 27-yard completion to Andre Roberts and a spike to stop the clock sent Prater on the field to attempt a 58-yard field goal. The ball sailed through the uprights with yards to spare to tie the game at 16-16 and send it into overtime.

Bottom line: In the only possession of overtime, Stafford hit Tate for the winning TD at the end of a drive that took up more than eight minutes.