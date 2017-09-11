O'HARA: What we learned from Week 1

That meant their Pro Bowl kicker had to punt in an NFL game for the first time in his life. A rookie defensive lineman had to play one down at fullback in an important situation. Another rookie handled punt returns flawlessly, and two second-year players made major contributions.
Of course, their franchise quarterback had to play like a franchise quarterback. Which
What we learned in the Lions’ 35-23 win over the Cardinals Sunday is that the NFL is a game dominated by stars, but it’s also a make-do league. Not everything goes according to plan. There are always surprises from unexpected sources, from players who rise to the moment.
Here are five players who did the unexpected Sunday, and the bottom line on what we learned:
Kicker-punter:
However, the Cardinals did not return any of the four punts, leaving Prater with a net average for the game of 34.8 yards, and he dropped one punt inside the 20. Prater did not try to set any punting records. He caught the snaps, punted quickly and in rhythm, and did his best. And it was good enough.
He also kicked off, as he has done often in his career, putting four of five kickoffs into the end zone for touchbacks. And he did his regular job – kicking field goals – to perfection. He made his only attempt, a 58-yard boomer, on the last play of the first half to cut the Cardinals’ lead to 10-9 and give the Lions some momentum going into the second half.
Bottom line: We learned that a kicker is a Pro Bowler because he reacts like a pro in adversity.
Two-way rookie: Defensive end
Barrett lined up at fullback in front of
Bottom line: The Lions do not have a fullback on the roster this year, and somebody saw something in Barrett that could be used in small doses. We learned what it means to use the entire roster.
Safety in numbers: It was a big day for the Lions’ safeties. Starters
Killebrew made a small play in the first quarter that might have been bigger than the pick.
On third and goal at the Lions’ two, Carson Palmer hit tight end Jermaine Gresham with a short pass to the right. Killebrew reacted quickly to get in Greshman’s way, and with help from pursuing teammates Gresham was thrown for a four-yard loss. That forced the Cardinals to settle for a field goal and a 10-0 lead instead of getting a touchdown to make it 14-0.
Bottom line: As a fourth-round draft pick last season, Killebrew played two defensive snaps on opening day and steadily became more valuable. We learned what development means.
Happy returns: Rookie cornerback
That changed on opening day. He handled all the punt returns Sunday without a hitch and took over kickoff returns later.
Agnew averaged 16 yards on three punt returns. He had a long return of 24 yards when he tracked a 57-yard punt like a baseball outfielder. Agnew caught the ball at the nine and turned upfield through an opening to give the offense possession at the 33.
Ten plays later the Lions had a touchdown on Stafford’s 10-yard pass to rookie
Bottom line: We learned that the coaching staff saw enough in Agnew to use him when it counts.
Starter, sack:
Bottom line: As a sixth-round draft pick last year, Zettel was inactive on opening day but was effective when he played. Like Killebrew, we learned – again – what development means.