O'HARA: Observations from rookie minicamp

First-round picklooked like a man in charge, which was part of his draft profile – an intense, activer leader. In position drills, he looked powerful and explosive, with good balance. He leaves you looking forward to more, which is the case with all the rookies – and especially one projected to play such a significant role at middle linebacker.

On the corners: At 6 feet and 201 pounds, second-round pick Teez Tabor has a size advantage over fifth-round pick Jamal Agnew , who’s listed at 5-10, 185. What looked similar with the two cornerbacks was their movement. In a backpedal drill, neither showed any wasted motion or false steps. They looked smooth.

Sizing up Golladay, Roberts: Receiver Kenny Golladay , a third-round pick, and tight end Michael Roberts , drafted in the fourth round, bring size to their positions. Both earned reputations in college for good hands. Golladay made two catches without hesitation in a drill where receivers caught the ball, pivoted and hit the bag. No balls were thrown to Roberts during open practice, but his 11.5-inch hand size was obvious.

Old – relatively – hands: Experience was an obvious benefit for four players who were with the Lions last year who are back and participating in rookie camp. Receiver Jace Billingsley , safety Charles Washington and linebackers Brandon Chubb and Steve Longa spent part or all of last season with the Lions – primarily on the practice squad.

Quick change linebacker: Jalen Reeves-Maybin fell to the fourth round because of a shoulder injury that put an early end to his last season at Tennessee. Before the injury he had a reputation for being quick, and he showed that in a drill when the linebackers dropped and reacted to the ball. One bad note – he dropped the first ball thrown to him but caught the second.

On the D-line: Sixth-round pick Jeremiah Ledbetter and seventh-rounder Pat O’Connor showed some quickness off the ball in a drill where the defensive linemen hit the sled. It’s a long way from the real thing, but it was a good start for players looking to be part of the rotation.

QB Brad Kaaya : There wasn’t enough throwing in the open period to get any kind of line on the sixth-round pick from Miami (Fla.), but at 6-4 and 215 pounds he looks the part of a quarterback.