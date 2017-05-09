O'HARA: Observations from rookie minicamp

Davis -- man in the middle:
First-round pick Jarrad Davis
looked like a man in charge, which was part of his draft profile – an intense, activer leader. In position drills, he looked powerful and explosive, with good balance. He leaves you looking forward to more, which is the case with all the rookies – and especially one projected to play such a significant role at middle linebacker.
On the corners: At 6 feet and 201 pounds, second-round pick Teez Tabor has a size advantage over fifth-round pick Jamal Agnew, who’s listed at 5-10, 185. What looked similar with the two cornerbacks was their movement. In a backpedal drill, neither showed any wasted motion or false steps. They looked smooth.
Sizing up Golladay, Roberts: Receiver Kenny Golladay, a third-round pick, and tight end Michael Roberts, drafted in the fourth round, bring size to their positions. Both earned reputations in college for good hands. Golladay made two catches without hesitation in a drill where receivers caught the ball, pivoted and hit the bag. No balls were thrown to Roberts during open practice, but his 11.5-inch hand size was obvious.
Old – relatively – hands: Experience was an obvious benefit for four players who were with the Lions last year who are back and participating in rookie camp. Receiver Jace Billingsley, safety Charles Washington and linebackers Brandon Chubb and Steve Longa spent part or all of last season with the Lions – primarily on the practice squad.
Quick change linebacker: Jalen Reeves-Maybin fell to the fourth round because of a shoulder injury that put an early end to his last season at Tennessee. Before the injury he had a reputation for being quick, and he showed that in a drill when the linebackers dropped and reacted to the ball. One bad note – he dropped the first ball thrown to him but caught the second.
On the D-line: Sixth-round pick Jeremiah Ledbetter and seventh-rounder Pat O’Connor showed some quickness off the ball in a drill where the defensive linemen hit the sled. It’s a long way from the real thing, but it was a good start for players looking to be part of the rotation.
QB Brad Kaaya: There wasn’t enough throwing in the open period to get any kind of line on the sixth-round pick from Miami (Fla.), but at 6-4 and 215 pounds he looks the part of a quarterback.
Storm cloud: At 6-8, offensive tackle Storm Norton of Toledo could cast a long shadow. The only taller veteran is another offensive tackle. Cornelius Lucas is 6-9.