NOTEBOOK: Whitehead leaves game with knee injury

The Detroit Lions are waiting to hear back on the status of linebacker
Whitehead was injured in the first half and didn’t return to the game.
“I wouldn’t know exactly until we have an opportunity tomorrow to sit down with the doctors and kind of see where he is,” head coach Jim Caldwell said of Whitehead’s injury after the game.
Whitehead led the Lions in tackles last season and is expected to play an important role in Teryl Austin's defense switching from the MIKE to the WILL. If his injury will keep him out any extended period of time, veteran
Also leaving the contest due to injury was tight end
Running back
STAFFORD TO JONES, AGAIN
For the second straight contest,
Stafford and Jones have been on the same page all throughout training camp, and it certainly seems from watching Jones over the last month that he’s much more comfortable in this offense and much more in sync with Stafford.
“I think there’s always room for improvement, from both of us, and we’ll continue to try and keep getting better,” Stafford said. “But you know, it’s nice to throw and complete some balls down the field.”
Jones was targeted seven times by Stafford. He caught four passes for 62 yards.
RETURN DUTIES
Detroit still has one more preseason game to figure out who will be returning kickoffs and punts Week 1, and Caldwell plans on using all the data available to him before making a final decision.
“Yeah, fortunately we have one more week, one more week to kind of make those decisions and we’ll kind of look at it and see who we need to see more of, make our evaluations from this game, and try to get in position where we can come to some final conclusions here shortly,” he said. “So, next week’s going to be a big week for us.”
Rookie cornerback
Second-year running back
It still looks to be Agnew and Washington as the top candidates for either job, but next week’s preseason finale in Buffalo could be the determining factor.
GAME REPORT
Not taking part in Friday’s contest were: TE Eric Eborn, RB Zach Zenner, S Miles Killebrew, WR