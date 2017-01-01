NOTEBOOK: Davis evaluated for a concussion

Tim Twentyman covers all the news from the Lions' 24-10 victory over the Giants including injury updates, the run game and more.

Monday night’s 24-10 victory over the Giants didn’t come without a cost for the Detroit Lions.

Two key starters on defense left with injuries, and on a short week, those injuries could loom large with the high-powered Atlanta Falcons offense up next.

Rookie MIKE linebacker Jarrad Davis was evaluated for a concussion in the fourth quarter after his head and neck took the brunt of a tackle attempt on running back Paul Perkins (5-11, 213). Davis was down on the field for a few moments before walking off slowly, escorted by the training staff. He did not return.

Davis had a sack, tackle for loss and six tackles at the time of his injury. He was replaced by rookie Jalen Reeves-Maybin .

Also injured was starting strong safety Tavon Wilson . Wilson injured a shoulder midway through the game, and he also did not return. He had four tackles before leaving.

He was replaced by second-year safety Miles Killebrew , who finished with four tackles and a pass defended.

Up next for the Lions is reigning MVP Matt Ryan, All-Pro receiver Julio Jones and the high-flying Falcons' offense. We’ll monitor Davis and Wilson over the short week.

Also injured for the Lions was running back Dwayne Washington . He hurt a quad in the first half and didn’t return. If he can’t go, the Lions could replace him next week with veteran Zach Zenner , who’s been inactive the first couple weeks of the season.

FOURTH QUARTER RUNNERS

One of the unsung keys to victory Monday night was Detroit’s ability to control the clock and run the football in the fourth quarter. The Lions found themselves in rather rare territory, at least for them lately, having the lead in the fourth quarter.

Detroit rushed for 51 yards in the fourth quarter, including two key first downs with under four minutes left in the game to keep the football and seal the win.

“Leads can be taken away just like that,” Lions running back Ameer Abdullah said. “If we can keep the ball in our hands in the four-minute offense, be effective and move the chains, make them burn their timeouts, we are going to be tough to beat late.”

The Lions rushed for 138 yards as a team, with Abdullah accounting for 86 of those on 17 carries (5.1 average). Both he and Theo Riddick had clutch first-down runs late in the game to help preserve the win.

HOLDING IT DOWN

Jeff Locke looked like the grizzled four-year veteran he is in his Lions punting debut.

Locke was one of five punters this week to punt at least five times and hold an opponent under 10 return yards.

It appears the Lions are in good hands until Sam Martin returns.

ROUGH TIME FOR LEFT TACKLES

Playing left tackle was tough sledding Monday night, and we’re talking both sides. Giants left tackle Ereck Flowers was beat three times by Ziggy Ansah for sacks.

For Detroit, Greg Robinson allowed a sack and a couple other pressures, and was called for two holding penalties and a false start. After a solid debut last week, it was definitely a tougher outing for him in Week 2.

He’ll have to continue to find a way to improve until Taylor Decker can make his way back from offseason shoulder surgery.