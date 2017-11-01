Standing room tickets available for Color Rush game vs. Bears

The Lions announced that standing room tickets for their Color Rush game against the Bears on Saturday, Dec. 16, 2017 are now available

DETROIT — The Detroit Lions announced that paperless standing room tickets for their Color Rush game against the Chicago Bears Saturday, December 16, 2017 at 4:30 PM are on sale now. Additionally, a limited number of Club, Miller Lite Taproom and lower-bowl seats are still available.

Standing room tickets are $65 each with a limit of 10 per transaction/customer; the price of remaining Club, Miller Lite Taproom and lower-bowl seats varies by location. All tickets can be purchased at Detroitlions.com or over the phone (877-212-8898).

Method of delivery for all single game tickets is exclusively through Flash Seats, the team’s digital entry ticketing system, which allows fans to enter with a digital ID such as a credit card or driver’s license as well as with the Detroit Lions or Flash Seats mobile apps.

The Lions will debut their new dark steel grey Color Rush jerseys as well as open gates 30 minutes early for DTE Energy Power Hour at 2 PM. DTE Energy Power Hour includes a Lions Color Rush jersey Christmas ornament giveaway, Detroit Lions Cheerleaders meet-and-greets, as well as food and drink specials at BLITZ and the Bud Light Party Zone. Pride Plaza will be open at 1:30 PM with tailgate games, food trucks and more.