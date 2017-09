The Lions announced Monday that they have signed T Dan Skipper to the practice squad and released T Storm Norton from the practice squad.

Skipper comes to Detroit after most recently spending time as a member of the Dallas Cowboys practice squad to begin the 2017 regular season. An undrafted rookie free agent with the Cowboys out of Arkansas this year, he appeared in four preseason games for Dallas along the offensive line.