Lions sign LB Nick Bellore to the active roster and DT Daniel Ross to the practice squad

The Detroit Lions announced Monday that they have signed LB Nick Bellore to the active roster and DT Daniel Ross to the practice squad.

The Detroit Lions announced today that they have signed LB Nick Bellore to the active roster and DT Daniel Ross to the practice squad. Contract terms were not disclosed.

In addition, the Lions announced that they have waived T Storm Norton .

Bellore returns to the Lions after joining the club as an unrestricted free agent during the 2017 offseason. His career totals include 81 total tackles, four tackles for loss, one sack and one interception in 94 games (10 starts).

Ross comes to the Lions after most recently spending time on the Houston Texans practice squad this season. Prior to the start of the regular season, Ross saw action in two preseason games and recorded four (solo) tackles. He entered the NFL in 2017 as an undrafted rookie free agent with the Texans out of Northeast Mississippi Community College (Booneville, Miss.).