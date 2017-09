The Detroit Lions announced today that they have signed DT Christian Ringo to the practice squad and released DTfrom the practice squad.Ringo comes to Detroit after a brief stint with the Cincinnati Bengals in 2017. Prior to this season, Ringo spent two years (2015-16) with the Green Bay Packers as a member of the practice squad and active roster.Ringo’s career totals include two tackles and one forced fumble in eight games with the Packers. He entered the NFL in 2015 as a sixth-round pick (210th overall) by the Packers out of Louisiana Lafayette.