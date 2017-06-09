TWENTYMAN: 5 takways from OTAs

The Detroit Lions completed their 10 allotted OTA practices, and next up is their mandatory three-day minicamp this week before an extended break leading into the start of training camp.
There’s no pads or hitting in OTAs, so what we saw during the three open practices has to be put in that context, but there were still some notable observations.
Here are my five biggest takeaways from OTAs:
1. ROOKIE FIRST IMPRESSIONS
We got our first look at this year’s rookie class on the field with the veterans. Here’s some quick first impressions:
Pat O’Connor: The youngster earned some kudos from his teammates in the individual portion of practice last week during sled drills. He’s quick out of his stance, and won his rep. We’ll see what he can do when the pads come on and the one-on-one matchups with the linemen begin.
2. DECKER INJURY
The first big injury blow of the 2017 season affects the offensive line as left tackle
Lions head coach Jim Caldwell will update Decker’s status at the start of training camp at the end of July, though he stated he didn’t think Decker’s injury would cost him all of the 2017 season.
The team has three in-house options in
General manager Bob Quinn also signed veteran free agent tackle
Dahl took most of the first-team reps in last week’s open practice. We’ll see how the reps are split up in minicamp.
3. STIFF COMPETITION DEVELOPING
Caldwell has been very clear that he operates a “rep chart” in the spring and not a “depth chart.” The true competition begins when training camp starts.
Watching the three open OTA sessions there are three spots in particular where the competition should be very fun to watch in the coming months.
Cornerback –
Starters
Receiver –
Two names to watch early on in that competition are
Linebacker – Davis is expected to man the MIKE spot, but the WILL and SAM spots are up for grabs.
The Lions play two linebackers in their sub package around 60 to 70 percent of the time, so this competition really comes down to who develops as the second-best linebacker next to Davis.
4. STAFFORD ON POINT
It’s year nine for Stafford, so we shouldn’t be too surprised by this, but he’s looked very sharp this spring.
He’s coming off one of the best seasons of his career, and he’s 100 percent healed from the finger injury that hampered him at the end of last year.
Offensive coordinator Jim Bob Cooter said he and Stafford are really on the same page this spring in terms of what they’re seeing in coverage and what check downs are the best for that look.
This is the second full season for Stafford in Cooter’s system, and he looks very comfortable. The ball is coming out quick and on target, and the offense is humming. Sometimes during this time of year, it’s noticeable that the defense is ahead of the offense. Not this spring.
5. ABDULLAH IN THE BACKFIELD
The Lions are a different offense with running back
Abdullah had a couple nice cutback runs, and showed great burst after breaking through the line on one run.
Later, he was swinging out of the backfield on a pass play with
He’s the best two-way back on this roster, and this offense is noticeably different with him on the field.