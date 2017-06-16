TWENTYMAN: 5 takeaways from minicamp

The Lions have completed their three-day mandatory minicamp, which now concludes the offseason training program.
Next up is the rigors of training camp starting at the end of July. Camp will decide the initial 53-man roster and get the team ready for their home opener Sept. 10.
Looking back at minicamp, here are five takeaways from those three days of practice:
1. Forget what we saw at left tackle
Lions general manager Bob Quinn shook things up on the last day of minicamp Thursday, when he traded for tackle
We also have yet to see
When training camp begins, expect a whole new competition at the left tackle spot until starter Taylor Decker can return from his right shoulder injury.
2. Good start, rookie
Receiver
He parlayed that production into a third-round selection by the Lions in this year’s NFL Draft.
Golladay’s size (6-4, 213), speed and length were on display just about every day of the open OTA and minicamp practices. He made a number of difficult catches and big plays, and has impressed several of his veteran teammates, including
Making plays in shorts with limited contact is a lot different than full pads with bump-and-run coverage, which Golladay will face in training camp, but it’s certainly a good sign that he’s shown a playmaking prowess and has done well with what he’s been asked to do early on.
The Lions need a third receiver to emerge behind Tate and
3. Linebacker pecking order
Rookie
But where does everyone else fall into line? That question is hard to answer right now because
The competition at linebacker will be a definite spot to watch in training camp.
4. Backup quarterback competition
Playing quarterback in this league as a rookie is tough business.
Fast forward one year and
Rudock appears to have clearly established himself as the No. 2 quarterback heading into training camp.
5. Speed on defense
Detroit needed to add speed and playmakers on defense this offseason. Early indications are that they’ve accomplished that.
The additions of rookies Davis,
“I think where we’re different, obviously ... I think we’re a little bit younger,” defensive coordinator Teryl Austin said. “I think we’re a little bit faster, overall team speed --linebacker, in the secondary.
"You have some guys who really can run. I think we’re better that way, overall. I think our athleticism is a little bit better than we were last year, which I like.”
It was a ball-hawking unit during minicamp, and Austin no-doubt hopes that continues in training camp when the pads come on, players start flying around and the hitting starts.