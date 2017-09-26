STATS PACK: Tate an important weapon for Lions' offense

Wide receiver Golden Tate continues to be one of the most reliable weapons on the Lions' offense.

Golden Tate has become the most important offensive weapon the Lions have outside of quarterback Matthew Stafford .

Tate caught seven passes Sunday for 58 yards and a touchdown, coming a half yard short of a second touchdown.

In just over three seasons, Tate has already surpassed 300 receptions. He has 301 after Sunday. He reached 300 catches faster than any player in team history by accomplishing this feat in 51 games. He broke the previous best of 66 games to 300 catches by Calvin Johnson. That's beating it by nearly a season.

After back-to-back-back 90-plus-catch seasons, Tate is now tied with Brandon Pettigrew (301, 2009-16) for the eighth-most receptions in Lions history.

Those statistics are really amazing for a player who’s been in a Lions uniform a little over three seasons. His reliability certainly hasn’t gone unnoticed by his quarterback.

Stafford’s passer rating when targeting Tate since he’s been in Detroit is 100.8.

The Lions have surrounded Stafford with a lot of weapons over the years, but Tate continues to be one of the most reliable.

Here’s a look at some other key stats – good and bad – after three weeks of football: