STATS PACK: Takeaways key in Lions' win over Cardinals

The takeaways kept coming for the Detroit Lions' defense in their 35-23 win over Arizona on Sunday. When it was all said and done, the Lions notched three interceptions and recovered a fumble for four takeaways total.
To put that performance in a little bit of perspective: It’s the first time the Lions have forced four turnovers in a single game since 2013. They did it twice that season -- Week 1 against Minnesota (3 INT, 1 FR) and Week 4 against Chicago (3 INT, 1 FR).
The Lions had 14 takeaways all of last season, which made them fourth worst in the NFL in that category.
“I try to preach to the guys all the time, interceptions don’t come from doing something spectacular,” safety
Generating more of those game-changing plays on defense was a big emphasis this offseason for defensive coordinator Teryl Austin and head coach Jim Caldwell. The Lions scored 19 points off turnovers against the Cardinals Sunday, which helped propel them to 1-0 on the season.
Here’s a look at some other key stats – good and bad – after one week of football:
-- What was the breakdown Sunday for Detroit’s 2017 draft class?
LB
CB
WR
LB
TE
CB
DT
--
-- Among the top five at their respective positions in Pro Football Focus grading after Week 1 are: QB
-- The Lions’ average starting field position after a kickoff was just the 15.8-yard line. That ranks 26th in the NFL. The NFL average was 24.1.
-- Detroit’s 82 rushing yards in Week 1 currently has them ranked 16th in the NFL. The NFL average is 92.2.
-- Stafford started in his 100th consecutive NFL game (regular season, 97; postseason, 3) Sunday. He threw four touchdowns in a game for the 11th time.
--
-- Safeties Glover Quin,