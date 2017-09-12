STATS PACK: Takeaways key in Lions' win over Cardinals

The takeaways kept coming for the Detroit Lions' defense in their 35-23 win over Arizona.

The takeaways kept coming for the Detroit Lions' defense in their 35-23 win over Arizona on Sunday. When it was all said and done, the Lions notched three interceptions and recovered a fumble for four takeaways total.

To put that performance in a little bit of perspective: It’s the first time the Lions have forced four turnovers in a single game since 2013. They did it twice that season -- Week 1 against Minnesota (3 INT, 1 FR) and Week 4 against Chicago (3 INT, 1 FR).

The Lions had 14 takeaways all of last season, which made them fourth worst in the NFL in that category.

“I try to preach to the guys all the time, interceptions don’t come from doing something spectacular,” safety Glover Quin said after Sunday's game . “Nine times out of 10, if you just do your job and be in the spot you’re supposed to be in, interceptions will come to you.”

Generating more of those game-changing plays on defense was a big emphasis this offseason for defensive coordinator Teryl Austin and head coach Jim Caldwell. The Lions scored 19 points off turnovers against the Cardinals Sunday, which helped propel them to 1-0 on the season.

Here’s a look at some other key stats – good and bad – after one week of football:

-- What was the breakdown Sunday for Detroit’s 2017 draft class?

LB Jarrad Davis : Nine tackles, fumble recovery, 75 snaps

CB Teez Tabor : Inactive

WR Kenny Golladay : Four catches, 69 yards, two touchdowns, 44 snaps

LB Jalen Reeves-Maybin : 21 snaps on special teams with no tackles

TE Michael Roberts : Six snaps on offense, 18 special teams snaps, no catches or tackles

CB Jamal Agnew : One snap on defense, 18 on special teams, one tackle, three punt returns for 48 yards (16.0 average), one kick return for 18 yards

DT Jeremiah Ledbetter : Two tackles, one quarterback hit, 33 snaps

-- Matt Prater is the first player to record four-plus punts in a game and make a 50-plus-yard field goal in the same game since Atlanta P Michael Koenen (7 punts, 1 50 yard FG) vs. New England on Oct. 9, 2005.

-- Among the top five at their respective positions in Pro Football Focus grading after Week 1 are: QB Matthew Stafford (3rd), T Rick Wagner (1st), TE Darren Fells (5th), DE Anthony Zettel (3rd), CB Quandre Diggs (3rd), S Glover Quin (2nd) and K Matt Prater (4th).

-- The Lions’ average starting field position after a kickoff was just the 15.8-yard line. That ranks 26th in the NFL. The NFL average was 24.1.

-- Detroit’s 82 rushing yards in Week 1 currently has them ranked 16th in the NFL. The NFL average is 92.2.

-- Stafford started in his 100th consecutive NFL game (regular season, 97; postseason, 3) Sunday. He threw four touchdowns in a game for the 11th time.

-- Golden Tate became just the third player in Lions history to record 10-plus receptions in the season opener, joining RB Mel Farr (10 at Pit 9/21/69) and WR Herman Moore (twice; 10 at Pit 9/3/95, 12 at Min 9/1/96).