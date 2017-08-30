RECAP: Lions at Bills

The cut down to 53 players is just two days away, so this was the last chance for bubble players to make an impression.
It was the Bills' backups who were better in just about every phase for the vast majority in this one, putting Detroit in an early hole they just couldn't quite climb all the way out of.
Too many holes on defense, and too many mistakes on offense, doomed the second and third units for Detroit. A fumble (
Detroit got a 74-yard touchdown reception by
QB Comparison:
Kaaya took over in the second half and completed 12-of-20 passes for 182 yards with two touchdowns, an interception and a fumble. His final passer rating was 102.5.
Stock up:
It's unclear if Detroit will keep more than four running backs on the 53-man roster, but Green certainly gave GM Bob Quinn and Co. something to talk about in the personnel meetings Friday and Saturday.
Green had a couple nice runs, finishing with 63 yards on eight carries.
His most impressive play of the game, however, was a 74-yard touchdown reception in which he took a short screen pass and weaved in and out of defenders all the way to the end zone. He finished with a combined 152 yards of total offense.
Stock down: It was clear from the get-go that Bills quarterback Nathan Peterman had a plan to attack Lions rookie cornerback
Tabor also missed an open-field tackle that would have prevented Bills running back Jonathan Williams from getting into the end zone on a 21-yard first quarter touchdown run.
Tabor isn't expected to be a starter next week vs. Arizona — Those jobs will go to
Making a case for roster inclusion: Safety
He had seven tackles on defense and also made three stops on special teams, which would probably be his initial role on the 53-man roster if he does make it.
Carey is one of the best special teams players in the league, but Washington certainly didn't hurt his chances in Buffalo.
Competition spotlight: Who will join Ziggy Ansah,
Here's what the top three candidates did in their preseason finale:
Injury report: Tackle
Quotable: “It goes player by player, we'll have to take a look,” Lions head coach Jim Caldwell told FOX 2 at halftime about the roster evaluation for this game.
“Some guys look like they're doing a pretty good job out there, but far too many penalties. We're a little bit too sloppy and the turnover hurt us as well.”