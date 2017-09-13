NFC NORTH: Where teams stand after Week 1

Tim Twentyman takes a look at where all four teams in the NFC North stand after one week of action.

Here’s a look at where the four teams in the NFC North stand after the first week of the regular season:

GREEN BAY (1-0)

Last game: Green Bay 17, Seattle 9

Next game: at Atlanta (1-0)

Week 1 takeaway: Green Bay's defense had a terrific debut, especially considering how awful the Packers were against the pass last season.

Seattle quarterback Russell Wilson was just 14 of 27 passing for 158 yards as Seattle managed just three field goals in the contest.

Led by a 311-yard, one-touchdown performance by quarterback Aaron Rodgers, the Packers bested the Seahawks in total yards (370-225) and first downs (26-12).

It’s a good Week 1 win for the Packers. Some have Seattle as the favorite to represent the NFC in the Super Bowl this year. It doesn’t get any easier for the Packers this week as they head to Atlanta to take on the defending NFC Champion Falcons.

Stat that jumps out: Aaron Rodgers needs two passing touchdowns in his next 606 attempts to be the fastest in NFL history to reach 300 touchdown passes.

Quotable: “We’re building off of what happened (last Sunday),” McCarthy told Packers.com this week

“I get where the January questions come from, and some matchups will be similar (Sunday night in Atlanta), but what we accomplished (Sunday), that’s who we are. That’s what we put on film, and from that, we need to improve.

“The exciting thing about today is you know how much growth you have as a football team.”

DETROIT (1-0)

Last game: Detroit 35, Arizona 23

Next game: at New York Giants (0-1)

Week 1 takeaway: This was certainly a tale of two halves for the Lions. Things really couldn’t have gotten much worse for the Lions to start. Matthew Stafford threw a pick-six on his first pass of the season. The Lions botched a punt in their own end zone. They dropped a hold on an extra point try. It wasn’t good.

But in the second half, the offense woke up and the defense continued it's steady play from the first half. Stafford threw three second-half touchdowns, two to rookie Kenny Golladay . Safety Miles Killebrew slammed the door on the Cardinals with a pick-six in the fourth quarter. In all, Detroit’s defense forced four takeaways.

Stat that jumps out: Following interceptions by Lions safeties Glover Quin , Tavon Wilson , and Killebrew, Lions safeties now have recorded 10 interceptions since the beginning of the 2016 season, the most by a safety group in the past 17 games.

Quotable: “We got our hands on a lot of balls,” Lions head coach Jim Caldwell said of the effort of his secondary in last week’s win. “There were a lot of deflections. It was tight coverage.

"So, even our linebacking corps, they were close in there doing a pretty good job in terms of just making certain that we had all of those avenues covered. So, those guys did a nice job and it was good work and on to the next one.”

MINNESOTA (1-0)

Last game: Minnesota 29, New Orleans 19

Next game: at Pittsburgh (1-0)

Week 1 takeaway: Vikings quarterback Sam Bradford started his second season with Minnesota with a bang, passing for 346 yards and three touchdowns to help the Vikings beat up on the Saints.

Rookie Dalvin Cook rushed for 127 yards on 22 carries in his NFL debut taking over for Adrian Peterson, who had a less than stellar debut with the Saints (18 yards on six carries).

Bradford had time to throw, which hasn’t always been the case in his Minnesota tenure, and made a suspect Saints defense pay. He completed 27 of his 32 passes without a turnover.

Stat that jumps out: Peterson had 18 yards on the ground and was New Orleans’ leading rusher. Minnesota might just have the best defense in the NFL.

Quotable: "When I've got time to sit back there and kind of evaluate things, I've got all the confidence in the world that our guys outside are going to win," Bradford told ESPN.com after the win.

CHICAGO (0-1)

Last game: Atlanta 23, Chicago 17

Next game: at Tampa Bay

Week 1 takeaway: It counts as a loss in the books, but this was a solid debut for a Bears team that won just three games a year ago.

Reigning NFL MVP Matt Ryan needed two fourth-quarter touchdowns to propel the Falcons to victory.

The Bears had a first down at the Atlanta 5-yard line in the closing minute, but Bears receivers dropped passes on first and second down, Bears quarterback Mike Glennon threw an incomplete pass on third down, and he was sacked on fourth down to complete the squandered opportunity.

Stat that jumps out: Bears receiver Kevin White fractured his shoulder blade and could miss the rest of the season. Since being drafted No. 7 overall in 2015, White has played in a total of five games because of injury.

Quotable: "I told the team in the locker room that we played a really good team in Atlanta today ... but that I think right now, we're a pretty good football team, too," Bears head coach John Fox told ESPN.com after Sunday’s loss.