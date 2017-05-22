NFC NORTH: OTA headlines for each team

Tim Twentyman takes a look at the headlines surrounding each team in the NFC North.

The Lions, Packers, Vikings and Bears have begun the OTA portion of their offseason training program.

So, what are some of the storylines coming out of each camp?

GREEN BAY

OTA offseason workouts: May 22-24, May 31, June 1-2, June 6-9

Mandatory minicamp: June 13-15

Headline: Where will Green Bay’s hybrid defenders start the offseason?

What it means: There have been a lot of changes in Green Bay this offseason both on offense and defense. GM Ted Thompson continued his philosophy of building through the draft, a strategy which saw a lot of Green Bay’s established veterans leave via free agency.

The Packers must quickly integrate their young players into the fold.

On defense, it will be interesting to see where three hybrid players for Dom Capers’ defense begin the offseason. Is linebacker Clay Matthews back on the outside full-time, or could he play both inside and outside? Where does second-round pick Josh Jones play initially. Is he a safety or a linebacker? What about veteran Morgan Burnett? He can play both safety and hybrid linebacker.

Quotable: “This is a sub-defense league,” Packers head coach Mike McCarthy told the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel. “This is a sub league. Our numbers have been north of 80 percent. We’re playing 16, 17 percent base defense the last five, six, seven years. So, we need to play not only more with our secondary players, but we need guys to play more than one position.”

DETROIT

OTA offseason workouts: May 23-25, May 30-31, June 1, June 5-6, June 8-9

Mandatory minicamp: June 13-15

Headline: Is Jarrad Davis a Day 1 starter at the MIKE?

What it means: The Lions drafted Taylor Decker in the first round last season and immediately placed him at left tackle, the position they drafted him to play.

The Lions drafted Davis with the 21st overall pick last month to be their MIKE linebacker and defensive leader for the future. When the Lions open practice to the media later this morning, will Davis be at the MIKE with the first unit?

Davis is smart, fast and physical, all the things Lions head coach Jim Caldwell likes in a player.

Quotable: "We'll play him at middle linebacker we hope for many years with him calling our defense," Lions GM Bob Quinn told detroitlions.com after selecting Davis in the first round.

MINNESOTA

OTA offseason workouts: May 23-25, May 30-31, June 1, June 5-8

Mandatory minicamp: June 13-15

Headline: Life post Adrian Peterson

What it means: It appears to be rookie Dalvin Cook’s backfield in Minnesota as the Vikings begin OTAs.

The Vikings were last running the football a year ago, which means Cook has some high expectations being placed on his shoulders. The 41st overall pick will eventually have to compete with veteran Latavius Murray, who isn’t expected back on the field because of injury until August, but it appears to be Cook’s job to lose.

He’ll be able to build a solid foundation over the next 10 OTA practices and the mandatory minicamp in June before the real competition begins in training camp.

Quotable: “He showed acceleration, good feet, good vision, a lot of the same things we saw on tape,” head coach Mike Zimmer told the St. Paul Pioneer press after a recent rookie minicamp practice of Cook. “(He’s) a good kid; seems smart in the blitz pickup drill they had down there.”

CHICAGO

OTA offseason workouts: May 22-23, May 25, May 30, June 1-2, June 5-6, June 8-9

Mandatory minicamp: June 13-15

Headline: All eyes on Mike Glennon and Mitch Trubisky

What it means: Glennon signed a three-year contract to be the Bears’ starting quarterback earlier this offseason, only to watch the team sell off a lot of valuable draft assets to move up one spot and select Trubisky No. 2 overall.

The Bears were 6-10 in 2015 and 3-13 a season ago, so head coach John Fox and Co. need to pull the right strings at the position if they’re going to stick around.

It’s up to Glennon to establish himself as a productive, winning quarterback early on. That will allow the Bears to take it slow with Trubisky.

Quotable: “He had NFL tape, so you got to watch and see, ‘Hey, this guy is a starting quarterback in the NFL,’ ” Bears offensive coordinator Dowell Loggains told the Chicago Sun-Times of Trubisky.

“(It’s) his ability to handle a lot of different things. He’s extremely intelligent. His size helps him a lot because he can see everything. He’s really good in three-step. He can play under center. He can run all the play-action stuff. For a guy as long as he is, his movement skills are sneaky. He can do all the (naked bootlegs) and do those different things. You’re not limited offensively what you can do.”