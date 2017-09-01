KEY QUESTIONS: What does 2-0 start mean for Lions?

The Detroit Lions are 2-0 after their win Monday night on the road against the New York Giants. There’s a lot of optimism surrounding this team after the good start, but Lions head coach Jim Caldwell maintains his even-keel demeanor.

What is Caldwell’s reaction to 2-0 start?

“It doesn’t guarantee you much,” he said during his Tuesday press conference. “The only thing it guarantees is that you won’t be 1-15, that’s about it.”

Caldwell has always been a coach that doesn’t get too high coming off a win or too low after a loss. It's always on to the next one. This team seems to have adopted that same attitude, which serves them well.

Is there any update on some of the injuries suffered by the Lions Monday night, particularly MIKE linebacker Jarrad Davis ?

Davis was being evaluated for a concussion in the fourth quarter and didn’t return. Safety Tavon Wilson and running back Dwayne Washington also suffered injuries they didn’t return from.

Caldwell typically doesn’t talk about injuries, and that was the case Tuesday, though he did have a sense of humor about it.

“We do the same thing we always do. The fortunate thing is you guys don’t have to wait long to see the report,” Caldwell joked. “Usually you have a couple days to wait.”

The team’s first practice report will be released on detroitlions.com Wednesday.

How good are the Lions rushing the passer right now?

The Lions hurried Cardinals quarterback Carson Palmer 19 times in the season opener. They sacked Giants quarterback Eli Manning five times, and hurried him 13 times in all.

Detroit’s ability to rush the passer was a big question mark coming into the season. What does Caldwell like about that part of his defense after two weeks of football?

“We’ve had some production there in terms of collapsing the pocket and getting ourselves near and around the quarterback,” he said. “Yesterday was one of those unusual days where you get five (sacks). I do think our guys are coming along. They’ve stepped up to the challenge two weeks. There’s a third one looming and a very good one (Atlanta) at that.”

But Caldwell was also quick to point out that he’ll never get too high on any one area after two weeks of ball.

“The minute you start talking about what you think you got done in this league, you end up getting your ears kicked in,” he said.

What can we attribute to the increase in interceptions by the defense to start the year?

The Lions have four picks through the first two games. They had just 10 in 16 games last season.

Caldwell’s explanation was clear cut.

“Honestly, practice,” he said. “We have really been working at it and it’s shown up in practice. We’ve gotten more hands on more balls in practice than we ever have.”

What did Caldwell see in the improved effort on the ground against the Giants?

The Lions rushed for a season-high 138 yards, including 86 from Ameer Abdullah . The Lions were especially good on the ground in the fourth quarter, which helped them milk the clock away and preserve the win.

“I think overall we performed better,” he said. “Not quite where we want to be yet, but we’re better. I think Ameer is getting back to his old form. He ran hard. Guys are patient with the running game. Our offensive line did a nice job there creating some holes for us. But we still have a way to go in that area.”

If Davis can’t go Sunday, is fellow rookie Jalen Reeves-Maybin ready to step in if needed?

Reeves-Maybin finished out that game for Davis. He finished with a couple tackles.

“He’s coming along,” Caldwell said. “He’s making really good progress. He’s learning and developing. He’s obviously been part of our kicking game and those kinds of things. Every week is a little different in terms of the packages we use, so we’ll see how it goes this week.”