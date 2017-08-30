5 things to watch: Lions at Bills

The preseason comes to a close tonight, and the Lions will have their initial 53-man roster by 4 p.m. Saturday.
While some Lions fans might already be looking toward the Week 1 matchup with Arizona, there’s still plenty to be decided in tonight’s contest in Buffalo from a roster standpoint.
Here are five things to look out for:
Jobs to be won
Head coach Jim Caldwell likes to tell the story of former Colts receiver Blair White going off in the final preseason game in 2010 to win a roster spot.
Lions fans witnessed the same thing for themselves last year when
There are some competitions for roster spots and playing roles that appear to be close coming down the stretch. Can someone step up tonight and separate themselves from the pack?
Who will be this year’s Hyder?
Return game
The Lions still haven’t finalized who will be their punt return and kickoff return man for the season opener.
“That’s why we have this fourth game so we’ll see narrow it down," Caldwell said. "But some guys have done fairly well. We’ll get a chance to kind of put them in the middle of it this week."
Running back
Will Washington and Agnew still be the leaders for those jobs come Friday?
Last receiver spot(s)
TJ Jones has taken a lot of first-team reps over the last month in three receiver sets. He looks to be the fourth receiver, but players like Billingsley and
Billingsley is looking to lead the Lions in receiving for a second consecutive preseason. Last year, it earned him a job on the practice squad. He comes in having caught 10 passes for 104 yards this year. If he has another good night, it just might earn him a roster spot this time around.
Rudock’s show
The Lions’ second-string quarterback has looked sharp in two of his three preseason outings. Last week vs. New England, he led the Lions on a couple scoring drives, and showed off athleticism and accuracy.
Young pass rushers
The Lions have been hit hard by injuries and suspensions along their defensive line, which means there might be an opportunity for one of the team's young edge rushers – Pat O’Connor,
We say initial because it’s always a pretty fluid situation over the weekend when it’s unknown which players cut from other teams could be claimed or be a fit with the Lions.
But assuming one of these young rushers gets an opportunity to win a roster spot, tonight’s performance could help GM Bob Quinn and Caldwell make a final decision.