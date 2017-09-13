10 takeaways from Austin & Cooter

Defensive coordinator Teryl Austin and offensive coordinator Jim Bob Cooter spoke to the media Friday as they do every week during the regular season.

Here are 10 takeaways from those media sessions:

1. Cooter said some buddies of his informed him that his name and picture were featured in the most recent episode of the HBO hit show “Ballers." Cooter said those same buddies have been having fun with it, and him, ever since. Austin was asked what it would take for him to be featured on the show. He told reporters with a smile that he needed to change his name to Jim Bob Cooter.

2. When asked if the New York Giants’ offensive line could be exposed this week like they were against Dallas last week, Austin was quick to look back to last year’s game where he said the Giants “kicked our butt” up and down the field. The Lions couldn’t stop the run, and didn’t get much pressure on Eli Manning in that loss to the Giants a year ago. That performance is obviously still fresh in Austin’s memory.

3. Detroit’s run game was OK (82 yards) Week 1. Cooter was certainly dedicated to it. He ran the ball 27 times. He says he’ll continue to hammer away at it in hopes something breaks through. He thinks they just have to execute better to get better results.

4. Cornerback Quandre Diggs didn’t have as good of a season last year as he did the second half of his rookie year, which led to some question marks surrounding Detroit’s starting nickel corner at the start of this season. Diggs was very good Week 1, and Austin said that was good to see.

5. Cooter really seems to like the balance he has with Kenny Golladay and TJ Jones in the third receiver spot behind Golden Tate and Marvin Jones Jr. Both players offer him something different in terms of their skill sets, which opens up the playbook even more.

6. Austin was asked about rookie Jarrad Davis ’ debut last week, and he called the performance of his MIKE linebacker “outstanding for a young guy.” He said Davis flew around, was physical, and was good directing the defense. Austin also said there’s always room for improvement.

7. The Lions didn’t have either Ameer Abdullah or Theo Riddick against the Giants last year. Cooter was quick to point out that both players add an element New York will have to deal with and adjust for.

8. The Lions are preparing their defensive game plan this week as if Giants star receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (ankle) will play.

“We prepare as if he’s going to play. Bottom line,” Austin said. “So, there will be no surprises. He shows up and plays, we’re going to be prepared for him.”

9. It might not have showed up in the stat sheet, but Cooter was very happy with the way Marvin Jones Jr. played last week, especially with cornerback Patrick Peterson covering him most of the game. Cooter says Jones has done a very good job improving against press-man coverage this year, and after watching the film, there were opportunities for him to make more plays if given the opportunity. Cooter says Jones has improved in a lot of areas from last season. Jones caught two passes for 37 yards last week, including a six-yard touchdown.