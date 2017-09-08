INACTIVES: Lions vs. Cardinals

Ziggy Ansah is active for today’s season opener vs. Arizona after being listed as questionable on Friday’s injury report. It’s yet to be determined, however, if Ansah will be on a snap count at all.

“Obviously, there’s certainly a possibility,” head coach Jim Caldwell said earlier this week. “There’s no question about it. I think with everybody we kind of look at them and try to determine how we can best utilize what they’re able to give us, and we determine that as we get closer to the ballgame.

“Right now, to say it’s a possibility, sure it is. But have we determined that as of yet? No, we have not. We’re waiting to see where he is at the end of the week.”

Ansah returned to practice just this week after sitting out all of training camp and the preseason with a knee injury.

He, along with Cornelius Washington , Anthony Zettel , Alex Barrett and Jeremiah Valoaga will be tasked with pressuring Cardinals quarterback Carson Palmer off the edge.

Among the seven inactive players for Detroit today is tackle Corey Robinson (foot). Robinson was Detroit’s swing tackle last season, but isn’t quite ready to go yet for this one after missing all of the preseason and camp with a foot injury. Brian Mihalik is expected to handle the third tackle duties, if needed.

Joining Robinson on the inactive list are: receiver Jared Abbrederis , running back Zach Zenner , running back Tion Green , cornerback Teez Tabor , guard Zac Kerin and tackle Storm Norton .