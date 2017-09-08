INACTIVES: Lions vs. Cardinals

Ziggy Ansah is active for today’s season opener vs. Arizona after being listed as questionable on Friday’s injury report. It’s yet to be determined, however, if Ansah will be on a snap count at all.
“Obviously, there’s certainly a possibility,” head coach Jim Caldwell said earlier this week. “There’s no question about it. I think with everybody we kind of look at them and try to determine how we can best utilize what they’re able to give us, and we determine that as we get closer to the ballgame.
“Right now, to say it’s a possibility, sure it is. But have we determined that as of yet? No, we have not. We’re waiting to see where he is at the end of the week.”
Ansah returned to practice just this week after sitting out all of training camp and the preseason with a knee injury.
He, along with
Among the seven inactive players for Detroit today is tackle
Joining Robinson on the inactive list are: receiver
The Lions are going with just three running backs –
