INACTIVES: Lions at Ravens

BALTIMORE -- For the first time this season, the Detroit Lions will be without lead running back Ameer Abdullah , who is inactive for today’s game against the Ravens.

Abdullah was questionable coming in after missing practice Wednesday and Thursday with a neck injury. He returned to practice in limited fashion Friday, but his neck just isn’t healed enough to allow him to play today. Abdullah leads the Lions in attempts (150), yards (505) and touchdowns (3) on the ground this year.

Running back Theo Riddick could take the majority of handoffs from quarterback Matthew Stafford . Riddick has actually been the better of the two backs dating back to Detroit’s bye week. He’s averaged 4.5 yards per carry over that span. He’s also third on the team with 34 receptions on the year.

We could also see rookie running back Tion Green , who will make his NFL debut today. He’s been on the Lions 53-man roster all season, but inactive the first 10 games of the year. Green and Zach Zenner are expected to back up Riddick. Dwayne Washington , who returned to practice as a full participant this week after injuring his hip a couple weeks ago, is inactive.

Lions starting right guard T.J. Lang , who was also questionable coming in, is active. Lang returned to practice Friday after missing Wednesday and Thursday with a foot injury.

Lang’s active status is certainly good news for a Lions offensive line that is already missing starting center Travis Swanson because of a knee injury. Left guard Graham Glasgow will shift over to center, and either Corey Robinson or veteran Don Barclay can play left guard.

Cornerback/kick returner Jamal Agnew is inactive after being ruled out on Friday’s injury report. He’ll miss his second consecutive contest. TJ Jones and Golden Tate could continue to fill in for him on punt returns.