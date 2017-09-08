O'HARA'S FINAL THOUGHTS: Redfern has his foot in the door

Kasey's calls: For the first time in four years,
Redfern could not have been happier to relay the news to family members that he had made the Detroit Lions' 53-player roster and would be their opening-game punter.
“I called my parents, my in-laws, my grandparents,” Redfern said this week. “Those were the first people on the phone.”
The conversation was a lot different from previous years, when he called to say he was on the way home, and when to expect him.
“A big difference,” Redfern said. “We were talking about that. In the past, at some point I was either on the flight or getting the flight the next day or so.”
This was Redfern's fourth straight year in an NFL training camp since leaving Wofford. He was let go by Jacksonville in the final cuts in 2014 and '15, and by Cleveland last year. He also had brief stints with the Panthers and Chargers in those three years.
Circumstances worked in Redfern's favor after he signed with the Lions in April to work behind regular punter
Redfern punted well and kicked off in the preseason, and he also was the holder for kicker
The punting job likely is Martin's when he returns, but Redfern has gotten his foot in the door – finally.
“It's very sweet, and there's a lot of joy,” Redfern said. “I enjoy that, but I'm not getting ahead of myself. I'm not staying in the past. I'm staying in the present. It's just a step in the process. Keep getting better, and keep going.”
Closing stat – defense: The Lions have had identical 21-3 leads on opening day the last two seasons, and have given up the lead both years. The Lions rallied back for a 39-35 win over Indianapolis last year but could not overcome a 30-point blitz by the Chargers in a 33-28 loss in 2015.
In fairness to the defense, one of San Diego's TDs was on an interception return.
However, the Chargers also scored on five of their last seven possessions – four TDs and a field goal. Last season the Colts scored on six of their last seven possessions – two field goals, four TDs – starting with a TD with five seconds left in the first half.
Sunday foursome: Four things to watch.
Offensive line: With new starters at four positions from opening day of last year to go with center
Plus, with his arm strength and quick delivery Stafford doesn't have to set and throw. A flick of the wrist launches another rocket shot.
Return game: Head coach Jim Caldwell said Friday that
Press coverage: The concern here for the Lions is the Cardinals' secondary, not the media attention. The Cardinals will challenge the Lions' receivers to get off the line of scrimmage.
Lions RBs, together again: A lot has been made of
Last look, Lions: Tight end
If there is a saving grace for a young player missing that much time before the start of the season, it's the fact that Ebron started last season under almost the identical scenario. He did not play in the preseason but caught five passes for 46 yards and a touchdown in the opening-game win over the Colts.
“I did the same thing last year,” Ebron said. “It's not on purpose (missing time). It's football. It depends on who you are. I'll be ready for however much I have to play.”
Last look, Cardinals: Free safety Tyrann Mathieu. His ability, versatility and instincts give Arizona's defense flexibility. He can line up at free safety in the base defense and play nickel back on passing downs, and compete at a high level at both positions.
Mathieu has been limited to 50 of 64 games in his four pro seasons, but he has to be accounted for when he is on the field. He made first-team All Pro in 2015 with five interceptions, one TD on a return and a sack.
“He's all over the place,” said Lions offensive coordinator Jim Bob Cooter. “He has a long history of getting his hands on the football.”