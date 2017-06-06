THE DAILY DRIVE: Stafford ranks No. 31 on NFL Network's Top 100

Detroit Lions' Stafford ranks No. 31 on NFL Network's Top 100 Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press



Super Bowls and success awaited these coaches after they left the Detroit Lions Brendan Savage – Mlive.com



The Detroit Lions have a backup wide receiver battle to sort through Nate Atkins – Mlive.com



How much could Maclin help the Detroit Lions? Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press



Lions' Stafford ranked No. 31 on NFL's top 100 for 2017 Justin Rogers – The Detroit News



Sporting News: Lions’ Stafford 13th-best NFL QB The Detroit News



Lions QB Stafford ranked 31st in player vote Kyle Meinke – Mlive.com



VIDEO: ‘Top 100 Players of 2017’: No. 31 Stafford NFL.com



VIDEO: Kelly and Stafford talk about life with twin daughters Bernie Smilovitz – WDIV Local 4

