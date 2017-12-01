THE DAILY DRIVE: Special teams likely to play big role for Lions, Ravens

Lions vs. Ravens will be a battle of elite special teams Nate Atkins – MLive.com
December 1, 2017

The 112 100-yard rushers since the Lions last had one Michael Rothstein – ESPN.com
December 1, 2017

Four years without a 100-yard rusher -- the Lions' historic drought Michael Rothstein – ESPN.com
December 1, 2017

Fixing Detroit Lions' slow starts requires better play calls Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press
November 30, 2017

Lions notes: Davis' diminished role; are Austin, Cooter head coaching candidates? Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press
November 30, 2017

Ravens' Terrell Suggs 'kind of glad' Ngata not around to wreck havoc on old team Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press
November 30, 2017

Special teams likely to play big role for Lions, Ravens Justin Rogers – The Detroit News
November 30, 2017

Lions' Riddick making case for more carries Justin Rogers – The Detroit News
November 30, 2017

Lions' Davis sees role reduced in passing situations Justin Rogers – The Detroit News
November 30, 2017

Rogers: Lions’ run game overdue for an overhaul Justin Rogers – The Detroit News
November 30, 2017

Ravens' top RB has a calf injury as matchup with Lions nears Nate Atkins – MLive.com
November 30, 2017

Decker trying to shake off rust ahead of matchup with 'Ponce de Leon' Kyle Meinke – MLive.com
November 30, 2017

Jim Bob Cooter on Tennessee coaching search: 'Uh, sounds like an interesting time' Kyle Meinke – MLive.com
November 30, 2017

Abdullah, 2 starting offensive linemen continue to sit for Lions Kyle Meinke – MLive.com
November 30, 2017

Check out what Lions players will be wearing for 'My Cause My Cleats' week Nate Atkins – MLive.com
November 30, 2017

The Lions are scaling back Davis' role Kyle Meinke – MLive.com
November 30, 2017

Ex-Vols LB Reeves-Maybin: Tee Martin should get look Michael Rothstein – ESPN.com
November 30, 2017

Lions coordinator Jim Bob Cooter doesn't want to discuss open Vols job Michael Rothstein – ESPN.com
November 30, 2017

Honoring parents, veterans and shooting victims: The causes behind Lions' cleats Michael Rothstein – ESPN.com
November 30, 2017

Lions mailbag: Time to bail on 'all' the running backs? Is sleep more important than football? Chris Burke – The Athletic
November 30, 2017

Cooter Sounds Committed To Run Game, Regardless Of Results Will Burchfield – CBS Sports Detroit
November 30, 2017

Standing Room Tickets Now Available For Detroit Lions Color Rush Game Vs. Chicago Bears At Ford Field CBS Sports Detroit
November 30, 2017

Quin agrees with Eli: Pity starts are 'nonsense' Kevin Patra – NFL.com
November 30, 2017

Week 13 Opponent Clips - Ravens

Mike Preston: Despite injury, former Ravens star Ngata ready for big return Mike Preston – The Baltimore Sun
Decemebr 1, 2017

Money ball: Ravens' high-priced secondary vs. NFL's highest-paid player Jamison Hensley – ESPN.com
December 1, 2017

Weddle on Lions-Ravens: ‘Huge game for them and us’ David Ginsburg – The Associated Press
December 1, 2017

JUSTIN TUCKER NAMED AFC SPECIAL TEAMS PLAYER OF THE MONTH Ryan Mink – BaltimoreRavens.com
November 30, 2017

RAVENS HAPPY THEY DON'T HAVE TO FACE THEIR FRIEND, HALOTI NGATA Ryan Mink – BaltimoreRavens.com
November 30, 2017

RAVENS PARTICIPATE IN MY CLAUSE, MY CLEATS INITIATIVE Garrett Downing – BaltimoreRavens.com
November 30, 2017

Ravens kicker Justin Tucker named AFC Special Teams Player of the Month for November Jeff Zrebiec – The Baltimore Sun
November 30, 2017

Ravens' Jerry Rosburg only second coach of 2017 to be named 'Gruden Grinder' Edward Lee – The Baltimore Sun
November 30, 2017

Scouting report for Ravens-Lions matchup on Sunday at M&T Bank Stadium Jeff Zrebiec – The Baltimore Sun
November 30, 2017

Staff picks for Sunday's Ravens-Lions game at M&T Bank Stadium The Baltimore Sun
November 30, 2017

After not practicing Wednesday, Ravens RB Alex Collins a full participant Thursday Edward Lee – The Baltimore Sun
November 30, 2017

Justin Tucker wins Ravens-record fourth player of month award Jamison Hensley – ESPN.com
November 30, 2017

Ravens' Jerry Rosburg gets big kick out of being selected as a Gruden Grinder Jamison Hensley – ESPN.com
November 30, 2017

Alex Collins returns to practice after missing one day with calf injury Jamison Hensley – ESPN.com
November 30, 2017

