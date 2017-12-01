THE DAILY DRIVE: Special teams likely to play big role for Lions, Ravens

Lions vs. Ravens will be a battle of elite special teams Nate Atkins – MLive.com



The 112 100-yard rushers since the Lions last had one Michael Rothstein – ESPN.com



Four years without a 100-yard rusher -- the Lions' historic drought Michael Rothstein – ESPN.com



Fixing Detroit Lions' slow starts requires better play calls Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press



Lions notes: Davis' diminished role; are Austin, Cooter head coaching candidates? Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press



Ravens' Terrell Suggs 'kind of glad' Ngata not around to wreck havoc on old team Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press



Special teams likely to play big role for Lions, Ravens Justin Rogers – The Detroit News



Lions' Riddick making case for more carries Justin Rogers – The Detroit News



Lions' Davis sees role reduced in passing situations Justin Rogers – The Detroit News



Rogers: Lions’ run game overdue for an overhaul Justin Rogers – The Detroit News



Ravens' top RB has a calf injury as matchup with Lions nears Nate Atkins – MLive.com



Decker trying to shake off rust ahead of matchup with 'Ponce de Leon' Kyle Meinke – MLive.com



Jim Bob Cooter on Tennessee coaching search: 'Uh, sounds like an interesting time' Kyle Meinke – MLive.com



Abdullah, 2 starting offensive linemen continue to sit for Lions Kyle Meinke – MLive.com



Check out what Lions players will be wearing for 'My Cause My Cleats' week Nate Atkins – MLive.com



The Lions are scaling back Davis' role Kyle Meinke – MLive.com



Ex-Vols LB Reeves-Maybin: Tee Martin should get look Michael Rothstein – ESPN.com



Lions coordinator Jim Bob Cooter doesn't want to discuss open Vols job Michael Rothstein – ESPN.com



Honoring parents, veterans and shooting victims: The causes behind Lions' cleats Michael Rothstein – ESPN.com



Lions mailbag: Time to bail on 'all' the running backs? Is sleep more important than football? Chris Burke – The Athletic



Cooter Sounds Committed To Run Game, Regardless Of Results Will Burchfield – CBS Sports Detroit



Standing Room Tickets Now Available For Detroit Lions Color Rush Game Vs. Chicago Bears At Ford Field CBS Sports Detroit



Quin agrees with Eli: Pity starts are 'nonsense' Kevin Patra – NFL.com



Week 13 Opponent Clips - Ravens

Mike Preston: Despite injury, former Ravens star Ngata ready for big return Mike Preston – The Baltimore Sun



Money ball: Ravens' high-priced secondary vs. NFL's highest-paid player Jamison Hensley – ESPN.com



Weddle on Lions-Ravens: ‘Huge game for them and us’ David Ginsburg – The Associated Press



JUSTIN TUCKER NAMED AFC SPECIAL TEAMS PLAYER OF THE MONTH Ryan Mink – BaltimoreRavens.com



RAVENS HAPPY THEY DON'T HAVE TO FACE THEIR FRIEND, HALOTI NGATA Ryan Mink – BaltimoreRavens.com



RAVENS PARTICIPATE IN MY CLAUSE, MY CLEATS INITIATIVE Garrett Downing – BaltimoreRavens.com



Ravens kicker Justin Tucker named AFC Special Teams Player of the Month for November Jeff Zrebiec – The Baltimore Sun



Ravens' Jerry Rosburg only second coach of 2017 to be named 'Gruden Grinder' Edward Lee – The Baltimore Sun



Scouting report for Ravens-Lions matchup on Sunday at M&T Bank Stadium Jeff Zrebiec – The Baltimore Sun



Staff picks for Sunday's Ravens-Lions game at M&T Bank Stadium The Baltimore Sun



After not practicing Wednesday, Ravens RB Alex Collins a full participant Thursday Edward Lee – The Baltimore Sun



Justin Tucker wins Ravens-record fourth player of month award Jamison Hensley – ESPN.com



Ravens' Jerry Rosburg gets big kick out of being selected as a Gruden Grinder Jamison Hensley – ESPN.com



Alex Collins returns to practice after missing one day with calf injury Jamison Hensley – ESPN.com

