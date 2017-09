THE DAILY DRIVE: Makeshift Lions fullback Barrett: 'I've got some hands'

5 things to watch: Is the Lions' defense for real? Kyle Meinke - MLive.com



10 reasons to jump on the Detroit Lions bandwagon and 5 to steer clear Scott DeCamp - MLive.com



Buzz on Golladay keeps growing after Week 1 breakthrough Michael Rothstein - ESPN.com



Lions release statement after report of racial slur by fan The Associated Press



Zettel will be Detroit Lions' 2017 breakout defensive player Carlos Monarrez - Detroit Free Press



Makeshift Detroit Lions fullback Barrett: 'I've got some hands' Dave Birkett - Detroit Free Press



Detroit Lions decline comment on fan's alleged racist Snapchat post Dave Birkett - Detroit Free Press



ESPN: Lions opponent's O-line dazed and confused The Detroit News



Detroit News NFL picks: Week 2 The Detroit News



Niyo: Stafford contract isn't a deal breaker in Lions' title chase John Niyo - The Detroit News



Prater named NFC special teams player of week for third time in 9 games Kyle Meinke - MLive.com



Lions cut seventh-round DE O'Connor to bring OT Norton back Nate Atkins - MLive.com



Lions: All fans should be respectful, regardless of personal beliefs Michael Rothstein - ESPN.com



Lang: Pro Football Focus Is "Absolute Garbage" Will Burchfield - CBS Sports Detroit



Abdullah talks opener, Stafford, Kobe, and Nebraska football CBS Sports



Week 2 Opponent Clips - Giants

Giants offensive linemen know they need to improve 'everything' before game against Lions John Healy - New York Daily News



Still no sign Giants star Odell Beckham will be ready to face Lions on Monday Pat Leonard - New York Daily News



Giants need to convert better on third down, and it all starts with Eli Manning Pat Leonard - New York Daily News



Eli Manning's not about to panic Steve Serby - New York Post



Giants diagnose what went wrong, and it wasn't pretty Paul Schwartz - New York Post



Giants kicker watched daughter's birth on FaceTime hours before NFL debut Jordan Raanan - ESPN.com



Eli Manning's pop quizzes keep Giants receivers on their toes Jordan Raanan - ESPN.com



Manning not worried about Giants offense after 1 game Tom Canavan - The Associated Press



STATS Giants vs. Lions by the numbers Dan Salomone - Giants.com



Inside The Numbers: Manning Reaches Career Milestone Michael Eisen - Giants.com



Super Bowl XLII Champions to be honored at Yankee Stadium Giants.com



Giants vs. Lions Storylines: What to watch for Dan Salomone - Giants.com



Eli Manning looks ahead to Week 2 Michael Eisen - Giants.com



Giants QB Geno Smith rips Craig Carton: 'Same guy who was calling me a thug... was running a Ponzi scheme?' Amara Grautski - New York Daily News



Giants' offense has no excuse for historically bad performance, even without Odell Beckham Jr. Gary Myers - New York Daily News



Giants release Owa Odighizuwa following defensive end’s four-game PED suspension Pat Leonard - New York Daily News



Odell Beckham is moving well with verdict on the horizon Paul Schwartz - New York Post



The Giants almost never lose like they did Sunday Paul Schwartz - New York Post



The one encouraging sign from Giants offense Paul Schwartz - New York Post



Eli Manning: Slow down, we'll be fine Jordan Raanan - ESPN.com