THE DAILY DRIVE: Lions rookies Davis, Reeves-Maybin learning together

Detroit Lions rookies Davis, Reeves-Maybin learning together Dave Birkett - Detroit Free Press



Detroit Lions 53-man roster projection 3.0 Kyle Meinke - MLive.com



After rough loss, Lions can 'look at New England' as an example Michael Rothstein – ESPN.com



Detroit Lions using football, footlongs to lure fans to games Bill Shea - Crain's Detroit Business



Chasm between Detroit Lions and New England Patriots is worrisome Carlos Monarrez - Detroit Free Press



New England Patriots, 'the world's best team,' too much for Davis, Lions Dave Birkett - Detroit Free Press



Riddick debuts Friday, joins Abdullah in Lions backfield Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press



Lions' stock watch: Jones up, Davis down Justin Rogers - The Detroit News



Lions' Davis torched in his baptism by fire by Brady Rod Beard - The Detroit News



Wojo: Patriots hand Lions cold glimpse of reality Bob Wojnowski – The Detroit News



Lions' Davis finds his 'Welcome to the NFL' moment in Tom Brady Nate Atkins - MLive.com



Washington looks like a Lions roster lock as well as an actual RB Nate Atkins - MLive.com



Lions get the reality check they really needed Kyle Meinke - MLive.com



5 Lions players who are trending up, and 5 who aren't Kyle Meinke - MLive.com



Riddick returns, Abdullah shines in Lions' backfield Kyle Meinke - MLive.com



Inside the locker room: Tom Brady wasn't exactly thrilled after ripping Detroit Kyle Meinke - MLive.com



Riddick gets cameo, and Lions hope it's enough for him to be ready Michael Rothstein - ESPN.com



Abdullah Finding His Groove, Honing His Vision As Season Nears Will Burchfield - CBS Sports Detroit



Detroit Lions' stock watch: Rookie LB Reeves-Maybin a bright spot Dave Birkett - Detroit Free Press



Three questions: The Lions don't come close to measuring up to Patriots Carlos Monarrez - Detroit Free Press



Lions lose Whitehead, Wick to injury in exhibition vs. Pats Dave Birkett - Detroit Free Press



Rough start dooms Lions, who catch up, but fall to Patriots, 30-28, in exhibition Dave Birkett - Detroit Free Press



Lions injuries: Riddick returns, Cole, Whitehead leave Justin Rogers - The Detroit News



Lions look rough in loss to Patriots Justin Rogers - The Detroit News



Ebron's fall means Tonyan's rise as Lions' 'F' tight end Nate Atkins - MLive.com



Deadspin takedown nails the pain felt by Detroit Lions fans Brendan Savage - MLive.com



Quick observations: In dress rehearsal, Lions starters undressed by Patriots Kyle Meinke - MLive.com



Whitehead, Zenner, Killebrew among Lions battling injuries Kyle Meinke - MLive.com



Tom Brady, Patriots give Lions sobering reality check Michael Rothstein - ESPN.com



Lions LB Whitehead leaves game with knee injury Michael Rothstein - ESPN.com



Pat Caputo - Lions don't merit trust Pat Caputo - The Oakland Press



Christian Fauria: Stafford Will Never Win Super Bowl Will Burchfield - CBS Sports Detroit



Lions’ OLB Whitehead Leaves Game With Knee Injury Vs. Pats CBS Sports Detroit



"Frustrated, Tired" Davis Learns Valuable Lessons Versus Patriots Will Burchfield – CBS Sports Detroit



Late Field Goal Lifts Patriots Over Lions, 30-28 Larry Lage - The Associated Press

