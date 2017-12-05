THE DAILY DRIVE: Green's big debut capped mom's surprise visit

Film review: How did Lions end up with 9 defenders on field for key third down conversion? Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press



Lions coach Jim Caldwell has been 6-6 before and made the playoffs Nate Atkins – MLive.com



Detroit Lions RB Green's big debut capped mom's surprise visit Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press



Detroit Lions playoff picture: Don't count them out (yet) Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press



Stafford 'sore right now;' Lions wait-and-see with QB's hand Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press



Oddsmakers: Lions assistants will get look from Giants Justin Rogers – The Detroit News



Lions’ Diggs a surprise fill-in at strong safety Justin Rogers – The Detroit News



Lions’ pass rush fizzles; is it a talent issue? Justin Rogers – The Detroit News



Premonition of Green's mom rings true Justin Rogers – The Detroit News



Wojo: Caldwell clings to hope against all odds Bob Wojnowski – The Detroit News



Snap counts: The Lions' new safety plan didnt seem to work Nate Atkins – MLive.com



Lions rookie RB Green shines in NFL debut Kyle Meinke – MLive.com



3 things we learned: No, Ansah still isn't right Kyle Meinke – MLive.com



Up next: Something has to give as beaten-up Lions visit fading Buccaneers Scott DeCamp – MLive.com



Lions don't know how well Stafford will play with injured throwing hand Kyle Meinke – MLive.com



Green's mother predicted his first TD, then surprised him in time to see it Nate Atkins – MLive.com



Green's mom flew to Baltimore to surprise her son before his first game Michael Rothstein – ESPN.com



'Nothing new' with Stafford's injured throwing hand, but it's 'sore' Michael Rothstein – ESPN.com



Jim Caldwell: 'Horrendous' that Lions had only nine defenders for critical play Michael Rothstein – ESPN.com



Final Thoughts: The Lions' coverage woes; a boost from Green Chris Burke – The Athletic



Caldwell Takes Blame For “Horrendous” Mistake In Loss To Ravens [PHOTO] Will Burchfield – CBS Sports Detroit



Despite Glaring Numbers, Caldwell Says Lions’ Slow Starts Aren’t Alarming Will Burchfield – CBS Sports Detroit



Green’s ‘Freaking Awesome’ Mom Made His Day In Baltimore Will Burchfield – CBS Sports Detroit



Stafford’s banged-up throwing hand only 1 of Lions’ woes Larry Lage – The Associated Press



Week 14 Opponent Clips - Buccaneers

Bucs roundtable: Tampa Bay’s most pressing offseason need Michael Sherman – Tampa Bay Times



Peyton Barber Seizes Opportunity Scott Smith – Buccaneers.com



Key Takeaways Against Green Bay Carmen Vitali – Buccaneers.com



Bucs' Offense Found New Answers Sunday Scott Smith – Buccaneers.com



The job riding on Jameis Winston’s performance Martin Fennelly – Tampa Bay Times



Peyton Barber an intriguing running back option for Bucs Rick Stroud – Tampa Bay Times



Bucs Monday Mailbag 12-4: A New Coach? Drafting A DE At All Costs And More Mark Cook – Pewter Report



PFF Notes And Grades For Bucs Loss At Green Bay Trevor Sikkema – Pewter Report

