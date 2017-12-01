WEEK IN REVIEW: Wilson to IR; Killebrew next man up

The Lions placed starting strong safety
With Wilson now on IR, the Lions will likely turn to second-year safety
"Every week I prepare in case I need to go in for the starting role or to get more snaps and this week is the same," Killebrew said. "You have to be ready for next man up. That hasn't changed. I'm preparing just like every other week."
Killebrew hasn't started many games in his career, but he's seen plenty of action in sub-packages over the last two seasons.
"(Defensive coordinator Teryl Austin) plugs in guys all across the board," Killebrew said. "Like you saw last year, I was playing safety and he rolled me down in the box and I was playing linebacker. That's just something he does. He likes his guys to be ready to play anywhere he needs them."
READY FOR THE RAVENS
This week's opponent, the Baltimore Ravens, are no strangers to playoff runs. They know they have to play their best football this time of year, and they typically do.
"A lot of it goes into how healthy you are and all those things," Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco said in a conference-call interview Wednesday.
"We practice and work hard for this time of year. We play a physical brand of football, because we understand that late in the year you can really beat teams up and overtake them with that kind of football."
For Mike O'Hara's full scouting report on the Ravens, click here.
FREENEY TO MAKE LIONS DEBUT
The Lions were awarded veteran defensive end
Now that he's had a week in Detroit, Freeney is ready to help the Lions out however he can.
"You guys have here a great base," Freeney said. "We just have to turn the corner here and stop the run a little bit more and get after the quarterback."
MY CAUSE MY CLEATS
Several Lions players are taking part in this week's My Cause My Cleats initiative. Each pair of specially-designed cleats represents a cause of the player's choice.
The Lions had a fun unboxing event Wednesday. Check out the highlights below:
