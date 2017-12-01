WEEK IN REVIEW: Slay gets his Pro Bowl nod

It's been a big week for Lions cornerback
Fresh off a two-interception performance vs. the Bears, Slay was named to his first Pro Bowl, something he's been working toward for some time.
"It's great to put on your resume," Slay said Monday before the announcement. "I can show my kids that anything is possible. It's good on my resume, and I'm ready to put it in my bios on social media."
In addition to the Pro Bowl nod, Slay was also announced as the NFC Defensive Player of the Week.
"He can run. He's quick. He's competitive," head coach Jim Caldwell said of Slay after Sunday's game. "He loves to mix it up and now just through experience and seeing a lot of things throughout the years, he's really coming into his own and playing extremely well."
EXPECTING THE BENGALS' BEST
With a 5-9 record, the Cincinnati Bengals are no longer in the playoff race, but the Lions are still expecting the Bengals' best, as they should.
Bengals head coach Marvin Lewis said his team's preparation is no different, whether they're in the playoff hunt or already eliminated.
"That was no different then or now," Lewis said of the mentality of getting ready. "You could ask me the same question any of the last seven years, and I'm going to tell you the same answer. That's all that matters, is the one week at a time.
"We've got to win out, too. There's no difference. Both teams have some urgency to it."
For Mike O'Hara's full scouting report on the Bengals, click here.
TJ JONES TO IR
The Lions placed wide receiver
"Yeah, he was a Swiss Army Knife for us, man," quarterback
"I know he's valuable on special teams. He was stepping in as a returner if anybody needed a breather or whatever it was. So, obviously a really good player that we'll just have to fill in the next guy up."
In addition to
We'll find out Sunday in Cincinnati how the Lions plan on replacing TJ Jones' production.
