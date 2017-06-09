WEEK IN REVIEW: Lions wrap up OTAs

The Lions had their 10th and final OTA practice Friday, wrapping up that portion of the offseason training program.
There's still a long way to go before the season starts, but the Lions should now have a pretty good idea where their roster is at, especially on defense where there are a lot of new faces.
"I think where we're different, obviously ... I think we're a little bit younger," defensive coordinator Teryl Austin said. "I think we're a little bit faster, overall team speed—linebacker, in the secondary. And I know there's some things about (Teez) Tabor's speed, but then you have (DJ) Hayden, you have some guys who really can run. I think we're better that way, overall.
"I think our athleticism is a little bit better than we were last year, which I like."
"I've just been trying to get my hands on a couple balls, just trying as hard as I can," Tabor said of the play after practice. "Still some things I got to work on though, but that was a good play."
"I think that comes from practice," Agnew said. "The wind was definitely messing with all of us out there. When it comes to something like that, all you need is reps. It's not as hard as it looks."
"He is a big, strong man and I think the thing he's going to bring is a really, physical edge setter opposite of Ziggy (
"So, I think he's done some good things (in OTAs). It'll be really interesting to see how we go and how we develop as we get into camp and we really start getting things ready for the season."
Head coach Jim Caldwell announced Tuesday that starting left tackle
"It got repaired and we'll see how he progresses along," Caldwell said. "The doctors will certainly give us updates as he goes … he's on the road to recovery."
The Lions are working on a plan for the offensive line in Decker's absence, and offensive coordinator Jim Bob Cooter is confident they can adjust.
"You know, we're going to play five o-linemen," Cooter said. "We're going to figure out who those best five are. Whoever that best left tackle ends up being we're going to play him. If there's an adjustment needed from a scheme perspective, we'll make that. If there's not, there's not."
The Lions have a few in-house options to fill in for Decker while he's out, and they also added tackle
STAFFORD IN TOP 100
Quarterback
"I'm excited," Stafford said on the show. "Obviously it's an honor to be on this list. You play this game for the respect of your peers and those are the guys voting on it, so that means a lot to me.
"Obviously it has a lot to do with team success, we win football games people pay attention and I'm just happy to be on it."
Jarrad Davishas been quick to embrace the many changes that have confronted him in his transition from college star at Florida to a first-round draft pick.