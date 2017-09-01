WEEK IN REVIEW: Lions head into Monday Night Football with new punter

The Lions' special teams unit was tested early this season when punter
Kicker
Redfern's knee injury was season-ending, and while Prater filled in admirably, the Lions needed to bring in a punter. They didn't waste any time in doing so, signing
"We'll have our first live session today," Locke said in the locker room Thursday. "It's just going to take some reps, which luckily we kind of have that long week (playing on Monday night) to get ahead of it."
GETTING TO KNOW THE GIANTS
The New York Giants boast one of the best defenses in the league, and will be a good test for the Lions this week on Monday Night Football.
"Yeah, they've got a ton of talent," quarterback
On offense, a lot depends on if wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. suits up for the Giants. He's listed as questionable on the injury report. Giants head coach Ben McAdoo said the official decision will come from the medical staff on Monday.
ROOKIE WATCH
Last week's win over Arizona was the first time we got to see the 2017 draft class perform in a game that counts. Most of the rookies, anyways.
Second-round pick cornerback
"There's nothing he's done, it's just what I think of the other guys, how they fit in the overall game plan," defensive coordinator Teryl Austin said. "He's doing everything right and we'll see him at some point."
Austin also talked about linebacker
"(He) really flew around," Austin said. "Physical. Really, he makes a difference in our defense in terms of our temperament and how we go, and that's something that your middle linebacker should do because he's really at the end of the day he's the quarterback of your defense."
Another rookie who stood was wide receiver
"You know you're going to get all the texts, all the highlights," he said. "I've got to say my thank-yous.
"But I've got to keep my head forward, keep it down, and get ready for the next week."
OTHER NOTEWORTHY ITEMS:
- It's only been one game, but safety
Glover Quinlikes what he's seen from the defense so far.
