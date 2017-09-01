WEEK IN REVIEW: Lions gear up for battle of 2-0 teams

Catch up on all the Lions news from the past seven days with the Week in Review.

After going 2-0 to start the season, the Lions are set to face their toughest opponent yet: The also 2-0 Atlanta Falcons.

Despite starting strong, head coach Jim Caldwell is keeping his same businesslike approach.

"The good thing is, the great majority feel that way," he said Thursday. "The young guys, you don't quite know what to expect, but most of the guys who've been around here -- most of them look at this situation like they do any other ball game.

"It's the most important game because it's the next one. Every single week you're measured against who you play. Everybody's got talent. I think they look at it like they should look at it.

"Do everything we can. One game at a time. Keep that focus."

FIGURING OUT THE FALCONS

So we know the Falcons are a formidable foe, but what exactly makes them so tough?

In addition to having a talented roster, the team also has resilience. After a devastating loss to the Patriots in Super Bowl LI, the Falcons have looked within themselves to move on, and move on effectively.

"We probably spent the time on it in the offseason," Falcons head coach Dan Quinn said in a conference call this week. "Even in the break (before camp), I wanted to find out if there was much work to be done or not. I really got our answer about the second day of training camp, when I really felt the speed and intent of the guys going for it."

For Mike O'Hara's full scouting report on the Falcons, click here.

ANOTHER WEEK, ANOTHER SPECIAL TEAMS AWARD

Rookie cornerback Jamal Agnew stole the show Monday night with an 88-yard punt return touchdown.

The league took notice too, and Agnew was named NFC special teams player of the week for his efforts.

"If I get the ball in my hands, I can do some things with it," Agnew said. "You have to be smart back there, especially making good decisions. That's the No. 1 goal about being a punt returner. You have to catch the ball first. Coach always says secure the ball and make good decisions."

That's two in a row now for the Lions, as kicker Matt Prater was the Week 1 winner.

FAMILIAR FACE

The Lions brought a familiar face back when they signed defensive end George Johnson Wednesday.

Johnson, who had the best statistical season of his career with the Lions in 2014, is happy to be back in Detroit.

"They just want you to go," he said of Detroit's scheme. "They don't care about anything else. They just want you to go. They don't want you to think. They don't want you to read. They just want you to attack."

OTHER NOTEWORTHY ITEMS: