WEEK IN REVIEW: Lions fall short against Patriots

After treating the week leading up to their Preseason Week 3 matchup against the Patriots like a regular season dress rehearsal, the Lions weren't quite up to the challenge.

The Patriots' offense, led by quarterback Tom Brady, took off to a 24-0 lead, capitalizing on Detroit's mistakes. The Lions settled down and were able to make a game of it, before finally falling 30-28.

The tape should provide not only areas in which to improve, but also some bright spots to feel good about, including the play of quarterback Jake Rudock , who is looking like a solid backup to starter Matthew Stafford .

“He played well,” head coach Jim Caldwell said of Rudock’s performance. “He made good decisions, they moved the ball consistently with his group and I thought he managed the game well.

“He was patient, took advantage of the opportunities where he could use his legs. He runs well, obviously, but he also delivered some passes along the way. I thought overall he did a nice job.”

GOODELL VISITS DETROIT

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell visited Detroit Thursday. He received a tour of the New Ford Field from Lions owner Martha Firestone Ford, vice chair Sheila Ford Hamp and president Rod Wood.

After his tour, Goodell participated in a fan forum with a Q&A session, where he touched on a number of topics, including Detroit's interest in hosting the NFL Draft and Super Bowl.

"I assume that (Detroit's proposal) is using the stadium in some fashion and after seeing what I saw today, I think that's a good thing," Goodell said.

"But I think it's also the way they do it with the fans. Obviously, the people in this area are passionate fans and I think that could be a really big positive for us. But it's also pretty competitive, as I mentioned. We have 24 cities out there looking to host the draft. That's a good thing on one level, but it's also a lot of work to try to make sure we try to get to every one of those cities."

OTHER NOTEWORTHY ITEMS: