WEEK IN REVIEW: Lions add to offensive line, wrap up minicamp

The Lions announced Thursday that they acquired tackle
Those two additions give the Lions even more options at left tackle while
"They're both good athletes," head coach Jim Caldwell said. "Good athletes that have ability and they've played a bit in the league. We're happy to have them. Both guys give us an opportunity to get better and that's the key."
Prior to the arrival of Robinson and Kouandjio, offensive lineman
"He's coming along," Caldwell said of Dahl. "He's now getting a chance to play multiple positions and Joe's one of those guys that's smart. He knows really, every position on the line. He's played a little center, played a little guard, obviously. He can play a little tackle for us. I think it'll benefit him."
We'll find out in training camp where the Lions plan to use Dahl most.
No matter who ends up playing left tackle this season, quarterback
"Obviously, (Decker's) a very talented player," Stafford said. "He had a great year last year for a young kid and was going to build on it throughout this offseason. He's not going to get that chance to work as much throughout the offseason, rehabbing it.
"But the guy's not dead. He's going to be back. He's going to be OK at some point. I look for him to be our left tackle for a long time."
Improving the run game was a priority for the Lions after last season, and they look to be in a position to do so heading into training camp.
Running back
"Maybe even a little bit ahead of schedule," Abdullah said Tuesday when asked about his health. "A little further than what I thought I would be, actually. That's good. I'm just going to keep this same pace that I've been on."
Abdullah, and eventually
"I see consistent progress and improvement with (Zenner)," Caldwell said. "I don't think anybody has any question, if you watched him progress last year, that Zach can run the ball. But he's also a guy that's very talented in terms of being able to help us on special teams. He can run the ball. He can pass protect. He can catch the ball out of the backfield."
